A 17-year-old girl in Kerala has developed a serious kidney disorder allegedly after using a mercury-laced fairness cream bought online, prompting the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to register a suo motu case.
According to a PTI report, doctors treating the girl at Aster MIMS Mother Hospital in Malappuram said on Saturday that tests had detected mercury levels of 12,500 parts per million (ppm) in the cream, far exceeding the permissible limit of less than one ppm.
According to the doctors, the girl purchased the product after watching promotional videos by Instagram influencers who claimed it could remove pimples, dark spots and skin pigmentation.
The girl told reporters that she contacted the sellers through a WhatsApp number shared on Instagram and placed an order. After initially finding the cream effective, she went on to purchase several more bottles over the next year.
She subsequently began experiencing health complications, including a sudden fall in blood pressure and episodes of fainting. Swelling in her legs also made it difficult for her to walk and climb stairs, prompting her to seek medical attention.
Nephrologist Gowri S, who is treating the girl, said medical investigations revealed dangerously high levels of mercury in her blood and body. The girl was diagnosed with membranous nephropathy, a serious kidney condition that affects the organ's filtering units.
"Mercury can severely damage the filtering units of the kidneys," Gowri said, warning that the condition could lead to further complications if left untreated.
The doctor attributed the girl's kidney condition to exposure to the mercury-containing product.
Gowri cautioned people against using products advertised as offering instant results or rapid changes in skin tone. She advised those with skin problems to consult dermatologists rather than rely on such products.
The girl said she had informed the company about her deteriorating health but received no satisfactory response. While the company initially assured her that senior officials would be informed, it later stopped responding to her messages, she alleged.
Her family has decided to initiate legal proceedings against the company before the consumer court. The name of the cream has not been disclosed as the family prepares to pursue legal action.
Meanwhile, the Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights registered a case on its own following media reports of the incident.
In a statement on Saturday, the commission said it had sought explanations from the Director of Health Services, the State Police Chief, the Drugs Controller, the Central Consumer Protection Authority and the superintendent of the hospital where the girl is undergoing treatment.
(With inputs from PTI)