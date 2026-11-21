A 17-year-old girl in Kerala has developed a serious kidney disorder allegedly after using a mercury-laced fairness cream bought online, prompting the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to register a suo motu case.

According to a PTI report, doctors treating the girl at Aster MIMS Mother Hospital in Malappuram said on Saturday that tests had detected mercury levels of 12,500 parts per million (ppm) in the cream, far exceeding the permissible limit of less than one ppm.

According to the doctors, the girl purchased the product after watching promotional videos by Instagram influencers who claimed it could remove pimples, dark spots and skin pigmentation.

The girl told reporters that she contacted the sellers through a WhatsApp number shared on Instagram and placed an order. After initially finding the cream effective, she went on to purchase several more bottles over the next year.

She subsequently began experiencing health complications, including a sudden fall in blood pressure and episodes of fainting. Swelling in her legs also made it difficult for her to walk and climb stairs, prompting her to seek medical attention.

Nephrologist Gowri S, who is treating the girl, said medical investigations revealed dangerously high levels of mercury in her blood and body. The girl was diagnosed with membranous nephropathy, a serious kidney condition that affects the organ's filtering units.

"Mercury can severely damage the filtering units of the kidneys," Gowri said, warning that the condition could lead to further complications if left untreated.