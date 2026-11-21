KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted permission to hold the district-level Mayilpeeli Young Scholar Exam, scheduled for November 22, on the condition that the results are not published without its orders.

The HC issued the order on a petition by T Anoop Kumar, state general secretary of Deseeya Adhyapaka Parishath (NTU), challenging the government order withdrawing the nod to conduct the exam in government and aided schools.

The government argued that earlier permission was granted illegally. It said an inquiry had been conducted on a complaint, based on which the nod was withdrawn.

The court observed that withdrawing the permission without prior notice amounted to a violation of the principles of natural justice.

General Education Minister N Samsudheen said the interim order was not a setback for the government.

“The government has already conveyed its position to the court,” the minister said, adding that further aspects of the matter would be placed before the court when the case comes up for detailed hearing.