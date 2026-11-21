THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Consumers facing delays in getting electricity connections due to a shortage of electric poles at section offices, and those waiting weeks for net meters after installing rooftop solar plants, could soon get relief, with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) planning a major overhaul of its procurement system.

The proposed reforms aim to cut the procurement cycle from the present four to six months to just a few weeks by making the entire process paperless, computerised and more transparent.

The move is expected to ensure faster availability of electric poles, meters and other essential equipment, besides speeding up KSEB’s infrastructure development works.

“All stages of procurement, from purchase planning to material delivery, will be integrated with KSEB’s in-house Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, ‘Samagra’.

A supply chain management dashboard will facilitate real-time monitoring, helping identify bottlenecks and prevent delays,” the power utility said in a release.

At present, high-value purchases involve a lengthy process comprising tender notification, pre-bid meetings, technical evaluation, pre-qualification, financial bid scrutiny and approval by various committees.

The procedure also entails considerable paperwork, including printing and filing e-tender documents and scanning paper-based records for uploading. KSEB plans to eliminate these cumbersome steps through a fully web-based system.