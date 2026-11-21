KOCHI: The fact that the Western Ghats have unexplored freshwater biodiversity has been cemented yet again with the discovery of two new freshwater fish species by a team comprising researchers from Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) and Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence in New Delhi.
The discovery was published on Friday in the UK-based Journal of Fish Biology, the world’s leading journal in fish biology and fisheries science.
With this discovery, teams from Kufos have, over the past 10 years, discovered 22 new species. “The new species were discovered in the Periyar–Cardamom Hills of the Western Ghats, highlighting Keralam’s remarkable, still-unexplored freshwater biodiversity,” Rajeev Raghavan, an assistant professor with the department of fisheries resource management, told TNIE.
The two fish species were discovered by a team led by V K Anoop and Rajeev Raghavan, both from Kufos, and Neelesh Dahanukar from the Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence.
Another interesting fact associated with the discovery is the decision of the researchers to name one of the fish species after the Mannan tribe and the other after Sabari Hills, where it was found.
“Mesonoemacheilus mannanorum has been named after the Mannans, one of the region’s most vibrant tribal communities. The naming is to honour their knowledge. They can identify the difference in each fish species in the rivers and freshwater streams,” Rajeev said.
The second species, Mesonoemacheilus sabariensis, is named after the Sabari Hills and is found in streams near Angamoozhi in the Pampa River System.
“At least 15 species of freshwater fish are endemic to the various mountain streams draining the Periyar-Cardamom Hills, with the Periyar Tiger Reserve alone harbouring 10 species found nowhere else in the world,” Rajeev said.
He said these fish were classified as a single species by the British scientists.
“In those days, they didn’t have any facilities to go deep and depended solely on morphology. Now, technology has enabled genetic-level identification,” he pointed out.
The study noted that the two new species have a highly restricted distribution, being confined to small headwater tributaries of the Periyar and Pampa rivers. The habitats where the two species occur are also threatened by several alien fishes, increasing their potential extinction risk.
Given the small distribution and ongoing threats, Mesonoemacheilus mannanorum and Mesonoemacheilus sabariensis could qualify for the endangered category on the IUCN Red List, the study noted.
Rajeev said that some of the big discoveries that Kufos teams have made over the years include the world’s largest cavefish from Meghalaya, a new species of blind shrimp from Kannur, a new species of blind, aquifer-dwelling catfish from Keralam, and a new species of seahorse from Tamil Nadu.