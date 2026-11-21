KOCHI: The fact that the Western Ghats have unexplored freshwater biodiversity has been cemented yet again with the discovery of two new freshwater fish species by a team comprising researchers from Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) and Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence in New Delhi.

The discovery was published on Friday in the UK-based Journal of Fish Biology, the world’s leading journal in fish biology and fisheries science.

With this discovery, teams from Kufos have, over the past 10 years, discovered 22 new species. “The new species were discovered in the Periyar–Cardamom Hills of the Western Ghats, highlighting Keralam’s remarkable, still-unexplored freshwater biodiversity,” Rajeev Raghavan, an assistant professor with the department of fisheries resource management, told TNIE.

The two fish species were discovered by a team led by V K Anoop and Rajeev Raghavan, both from Kufos, and Neelesh Dahanukar from the Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence.

Another interesting fact associated with the discovery is the decision of the researchers to name one of the fish species after the Mannan tribe and the other after Sabari Hills, where it was found.

“Mesonoemacheilus mannanorum has been named after the Mannans, one of the region’s most vibrant tribal communities. The naming is to honour their knowledge. They can identify the difference in each fish species in the rivers and freshwater streams,” Rajeev said.