SABARIMALA: The unusually low pilgrim turnout at Sabarimala during the opening days of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season this year, despite virtual queue slots being fully booked, has baffled the government and devotees alike.
As an immediate measure, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has increased the daily virtual queue quota by 5,000 till November 30, while proportionately raising spot booking slots on November 21 and 22.
The unusual gap between bookings and actual turnout has prompted the government to order a detailed probe into possible irregularities in the booking system.
Although the entire 66,000 virtual queue slots are being booked daily, with bookings exhausted till January 9, fewer than 60% of those who secured slots turned up for darshan during the first three days of this season.
The contrast with last year is stark. While the opening days of the previous Mandala season saw huge crowds thronging the hill shrine, the Valiya Nadapanthal has remained relatively deserted this year, with a sharp drop in pilgrim footfall.
On November 16, the opening day of the current season, 26,131 pilgrims, including those with spot bookings, offered darshan. The turnout rose to 35,073 on November 17 and around 40,000 on November 18.
Govt to investigate drop in footfall at hill shrine
In comparison, 53,278 pilgrims had darshan after the shrine opened for pilgrimage season at 5pm on November 16, 2025, followed by 98,915 on November 17, and 1,12,056 on November 18.
A total of 2,64,249 pilgrims visited Sannidhanam during the corresponding three days last year. This year, even on November 20, ahead of the weekend, the hill shrine witnessed relatively thin crowds, with a noticeable rush only when the ‘nada’ was opened in the morning and evening.
The inquiry ordered by the government will examine whether organised groups or travel agencies are making bulk bookings but failing to use the slots, thereby denying genuine pilgrims an opportunity to visit.
Unused slots are not automatically released for fresh allocation, effectively blocking other devotees from booking them.
Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan has entrusted ADGP P V Vijayan and TDB president K Jayakumar with the inquiry. The Devaswom intelligence wing will assist the police.
The subdued start to the pilgrimage season surprised devotees and traders who depend on the annual pilgrimage. Devotees have pointed out that the relatively empty pathways and the absence of the usual congestion during the opening days are unusual for the season.
The additional virtual queue slots are expected to provide some relief to devotees who have been unable to secure online bookings.