SABARIMALA: The unusually low pilgrim turnout at Sabarimala during the opening days of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season this year, despite virtual queue slots being fully booked, has baffled the government and devotees alike.

As an immediate measure, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has increased the daily virtual queue quota by 5,000 till November 30, while proportionately raising spot booking slots on November 21 and 22.

The unusual gap between bookings and actual turnout has prompted the government to order a detailed probe into possible irregularities in the booking system.

Although the entire 66,000 virtual queue slots are being booked daily, with bookings exhausted till January 9, fewer than 60% of those who secured slots turned up for darshan during the first three days of this season.

The contrast with last year is stark. While the opening days of the previous Mandala season saw huge crowds thronging the hill shrine, the Valiya Nadapanthal has remained relatively deserted this year, with a sharp drop in pilgrim footfall.

On November 16, the opening day of the current season, 26,131 pilgrims, including those with spot bookings, offered darshan. The turnout rose to 35,073 on November 17 and around 40,000 on November 18.