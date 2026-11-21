MALAPPURAM: The Malappuram police have arrested an alleged Nigerian kingpin of an international drug trafficking syndicate from Mumbai, along with his wife, in a breakthrough in the investigation into the supply of narcotics to Kerala and neighbouring states.

The accused are Ikechukwu Paul Ogbonna (40), a Nigerian national, and his wife Aarti (42), a native of Mumbai. A special investigation team led by Kondotty Inspector Sangeeth Punathil arrested the couple from Ulwe while they were allegedly preparing to flee to Nigeria after attempting to transfer their drug trafficking proceeds abroad.

The investigation began following the seizure of MDMA from Ratheesh (38), a resident of Aroor in Kondotty, on June 26. Further investigation revealed the involvement of an interstate drug trafficking network supplying narcotics to Kerala and Karnataka.

According to the police, Paul had been living in India for 15 years and married Aarti eight years ago. The couple had allegedly been operating the network from Mumbai, with proceeds from drug sales running into lakhs of rupees deposited in their bank account.

The couple were wanted in connection with major drug cases registered in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Palakkad districts. Paul is also facing a criminal case in Mumbai.

The police seized around Rs 2 lakh in cash, mobile phones and documents allegedly linked to drug trafficking from their residence.

With the latest arrests, around 10 people from different states have been apprehended in the case. The police have intensified efforts to trace other members of the syndicate.