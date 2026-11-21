IDUKKI: Munnar experienced the season’s first frost on Friday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 20C at Chundavurrai, signalling the onset of the winter tourism season in the hill destination.
The dip in temperature comes at a time when tourist arrivals are picking up, though the continued closure of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi NH has raised concerns over accessibility to the hill station during the upcoming peak season.
According to temperature data provided by the United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI), Chundavurrai recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 20°C on Friday (November 20). Silent Valley recorded 60°C, while Devikulam and Sevenmallay recorded 70°C each.
Letchmi recorded 80°C , while the R&D section at Madupatty and UPASI’s Nullatanni section recorded 60°C each. The maximum temperature ranged from 19.0°C at Devikulam to 28.0°C at Letchmi.
A spokesperson for the Kannan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) said Munnar’s weather pattern appeared to be returning to normal this season. Usually, temperatures begin to drop from mid-November and continue to fall until the end of January. However, after 2018, the pattern changed, with the temperature drop occurring mainly in December and continuing until February.
“This season, the temperature has started dropping at the usual time and is expected to fall further if rainy conditions do not persist,” the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, tourist arrivals have increased following the Diwali holidays, with a considerable number of visitors from the northern parts of India. Hotels and resorts are also reporting substantial bookings, particularly from North Indian tourists.
However, the closure of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway following a landslide near Second Mile has emerged as a major concern for the tourism sector. Vehicles heading to Munnar are being diverted through the Adimali-Anachal alternative route, which is already witnessing severe traffic congestion.
The narrow and accident-prone ‘S-bend’ at Anachal has further compounded the problem, with large tourist buses and other vehicles frequently getting stranded, disrupting traffic for hours. A tourist bus recently got stuck at the bend and had to be pulled out using a crane.
Tourism stakeholders fear that prolonged traffic restrictions could affect tourist arrivals as Munnar enters its busiest winter season. They have called for immediate traffic management measures along the alternative route and the speedy restoration of the national highway.
Munnar panchayat president Vijayakumar said the closure of the national highway was likely to continue for a few more weeks as restoration work was progressing at a slow pace. He said the lack of available revenue land in the KDHP village posed a major challenge to the panchayat’s plans to establish a parking facility in the town.
“If the KDHP management could provide land for setting up a multi-level parking facility, it would go a long way in easing traffic congestion in Munnar,” Vijayakumar said.