IDUKKI: Munnar experienced the season’s first frost on Friday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 20C at Chundavurrai, signalling the onset of the winter tourism season in the hill destination.

The dip in temperature comes at a time when tourist arrivals are picking up, though the continued closure of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi NH has raised concerns over accessibility to the hill station during the upcoming peak season.

According to temperature data provided by the United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI), Chundavurrai recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 20°C on Friday (November 20). Silent Valley recorded 60°C, while Devikulam and Sevenmallay recorded 70°C each.

Letchmi recorded 80°C , while the R&D section at Madupatty and UPASI’s Nullatanni section recorded 60°C each. The maximum temperature ranged from 19.0°C at Devikulam to 28.0°C at Letchmi.

A spokesperson for the Kannan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) said Munnar’s weather pattern appeared to be returning to normal this season. Usually, temperatures begin to drop from mid-November and continue to fall until the end of January. However, after 2018, the pattern changed, with the temperature drop occurring mainly in December and continuing until February.

“This season, the temperature has started dropping at the usual time and is expected to fall further if rainy conditions do not persist,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, tourist arrivals have increased following the Diwali holidays, with a considerable number of visitors from the northern parts of India. Hotels and resorts are also reporting substantial bookings, particularly from North Indian tourists.