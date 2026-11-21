THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Jantar Mantar, to be organised by the Mahila Congress state committee in the state capital on Saturday, has sparked a controversy for not inviting Chief Minister V D Satheesan to the event.

Following the announcement of the event, Mahila Congress general secretary Sheeba Ramachandran, openly protested and expressed her displeasure over the move and criticised the party’s women’s wing president over the manner in which the event is being organised.

“Leaders ranging from Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather MP, to KPCC president Sunny Joseph and many others were directly invited to the ‘Kerala Jantar Mantar’ protest.

Satheesan was the only one not invited. I register my strong protest against organising such a programme that would trigger factionalism in the party,” she wrote on Facebook, indicating that Jebi Mather favouring K C Venugopal was the reason for not inviting the chief minister to the event.

Kerala Jantar Mantar, to be held on Saturday near the Lok Bhavan, will be inaugurated by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. The event is being organised in connection with the Congress’ nationwide protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. “Kerala has a UDF chief minister.

When the programme is being organised in the state capital, political courtesy demands that he too should be invited. What we need is politics of inclusiveness, not unilateral decisions. Even Rahul Gandhi ensures that everyone is taken along in such programmes,” Sheeba added.