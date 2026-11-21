THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid growing resistance from within the Congress to her proposed return, former BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal has apologised to Congress workers for leaving the party and joining the BJP, saying she now realises that her decision had deeply hurt those who loved her and her father, K Karunakaran.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Padmaja said her decision to join the BJP in March 2024 was a mistake taken in an emotional moment. She said the realisation that the move had hurt many Congress workers had prompted her to prepare for a return to the party.

“I am not seeking any position or office. The only thing I have in mind is to become a Congresswoman once again,” she wrote.

She also said she fully acknowledged the criticism directed at her by Congress workers and wished to apologise from the bottom of her heart to the party and every worker for the hurt caused by her decision.