KOCHI: A 19-year-old Zepto delivery executive was killed after being hit by a tourist bus near Koonamthai in Edapally on Saturday night.

The bus, which was proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram, was empty at the time of the accident. The driver, identified as Praveen, has been taken into custody by the Kalamassery police.

Abhinav Sunil S, aged 19, a native of Eloor East in Ernakulam was reportedly working as a delivery executive with Zepto. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accident occurred around 9 pm near Metro Pillar No. 369 at Koonamthai.

Abhinav was riding a motorcycle when the tourist bus, allegedly being driven at excessive speed and in a rash and negligent manner, hit the motorcycle from behind.

Abhinav sustained grievous injuries in the impact and was declared dead following the accident.

According to the police, the bus was being driven in a manner that endangered human life. Following Abhinav's death, a case was registered by Kalamassery Police on Sunday.

The police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The probe into the incident is underway.