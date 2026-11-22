THRISSUR : Thousands of devotees flocked to Guruvayur to observe the Ekadasi fast and seek the blessings of Lord Guruvayurappan. Devotees began arriving in the temple town on Friday evening, while the temple premises and adjoining walkways witnessed heavy rush from early hours of Saturday.

Ekadasi, which falls on the 11th day of the lunar fortnight in the Malayalam month of Vrischikam, is observed as Guruvayur Ekadasi. It also marks the consecration day of the Guruvayur temple. According to belief, Lord Krishna imparted the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra on this day. Hence, Ekadasi is also observed as Gita Day. Legend has it that Brihaspati, the guru of the gods, and Vayu Deva consecrated the idol of Lord Krishna at Guruvayur on this day.

The legendary elephant Guruvayur Kesavan also died on an Ekadasi morning. The devaswom had made elaborate arrangements to manage the heavy rush of devotees.

Entry to the temple was through the eastern gopuram, with equal darshan facilities for all devotees and no special darshan arrangements. The ceremonial procession to the Parthasarathy temple was held at 6.30am, accompanied by Panchavadyam. A chariot procession from the Parthasarathy temple to the Guruvayur temple was also held in the evening.

Devotees observing the fast will conclude their pilgrimage by making the Dwadashi Panam offering on Sunday.