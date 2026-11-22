KOCHI: In 2018, Aamro Group chief executive Muralidharan Nair bought seven cows. It was hardly a move expected from a businessman who had built a global logistics enterprise in Dubai and ventured into aviation in the United States.
The decision, made during a difficult phase in his personal life, took him on an unforeseen path. Today, his farm in Elanji, Ernakulam, has nearly 500 heads of cattle and earned him national recognition.
The turning point came in 2018 when, in the US, Muralidharan’s wife Geetha was diagnosed with breast cancer. She wanted to return to Keralam for treatment.
Traditional ayurvedic practitioners advised that she take A2 milk — commonly produced by Indian cow breeds — and formulations of panchagavya — a fermented mixture made from five cow-derived products — as supplementary wellness products. Muralidharan purchased the first batch of cows to meet this need.
“I lost my wife in 2023. But I chose to continue the venture Geetha and I had started together. What started as a pursuit gradually became a passion,” says Muralidharan, who hails from Vaikom, Kottayam.
The journey on Friday earned him top billing in the National Gopal Ratna Awards (NGRA) 2026 under the category of Best Dairy Farmer Rearing Indigenous Cattle/Buffalo Breeds.
Spread across 20 acres, Aamro Dairies employs nearly 60 people. Nearly 80% of the herd comprises Gir cows, while the remaining 20% are of the Vechur variety. For Muralidharan, the farm embodies a spirit that extends beyond profit. Muralidharan formed the Geetha Muralidharan Trust, which now runs as a non-profit.
“The profits generated from the farm are used to support people in need, particularly cancer patients. We help women with expenses related to mammography and treatment. Two people have already benefited from the initiatives,” notes Muralidharan. The farm currently produces around 1,500 litres of milk a day.
Muralidharan to help farmers rear indigenous A2 cows
With 120 of the cows now pregnant, the 68-year-old expects production to increase significantly. He has set a target of 10,000 to 12,000 litres.
The company is also involved in embryo production and embryo transfer — with a facility in Vaikom — to improve indigenous cattle breeds. Muralidharan says the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) success rate at the unit is 53%, against a global average of 33%.
Founded in Dubai in 2004, the Aamro Group has interests in freight forwarding, shipping, supply-chain management and aviation. It has a presence in more than 100 countries.
“I had always wanted to become a pilot and Geetha supported my dream. We established two flying schools in Florida, US. More than 350 students have graduated from the schools, and I was the first,” says Muralidharan.
Muralidharan now wants to make A2 milk more affordable. He also plans to complete the breeding programme and eventually help farmers rear indigenous A2 cows.
“There is immense potential for dairy farming here, but farmers need the right support to take up ventures on this scale. We want every household to have access to pure, unadulterated milk at the price of regular milk. I began this venture out of love for my wife. I want to take it forward in a way that benefits everyone,” he says.