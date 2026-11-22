KOCHI: In 2018, Aamro Group chief executive Muralidharan Nair bought seven cows. It was hardly a move expected from a businessman who had built a global logistics enterprise in Dubai and ventured into aviation in the United States.

The decision, made during a difficult phase in his personal life, took him on an unforeseen path. Today, his farm in Elanji, Ernakulam, has nearly 500 heads of cattle and earned him national recognition.

The turning point came in 2018 when, in the US, Muralidharan’s wife Geetha was diagnosed with breast cancer. She wanted to return to Keralam for treatment.

Traditional ayurvedic practitioners advised that she take A2 milk — commonly produced by Indian cow breeds — and formulations of panchagavya — a fermented mixture made from five cow-derived products — as supplementary wellness products. Muralidharan purchased the first batch of cows to meet this need.

“I lost my wife in 2023. But I chose to continue the venture Geetha and I had started together. What started as a pursuit gradually became a passion,” says Muralidharan, who hails from Vaikom, Kottayam.

The journey on Friday earned him top billing in the National Gopal Ratna Awards (NGRA) 2026 under the category of Best Dairy Farmer Rearing Indigenous Cattle/Buffalo Breeds.

Spread across 20 acres, Aamro Dairies employs nearly 60 people. Nearly 80% of the herd comprises Gir cows, while the remaining 20% are of the Vechur variety. For Muralidharan, the farm embodies a spirit that extends beyond profit. Muralidharan formed the Geetha Muralidharan Trust, which now runs as a non-profit.

“The profits generated from the farm are used to support people in need, particularly cancer patients. We help women with expenses related to mammography and treatment. Two people have already benefited from the initiatives,” notes Muralidharan. The farm currently produces around 1,500 litres of milk a day.