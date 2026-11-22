How do psychological issues, like depression or bipolar disorder, present among children?

Mainly, they won’t go to school, write, study, or sleep; some stay awake without sleeping. Previously, only children up to 12 were considered paediatric patients. Now, it has been raised to 18.

Having seen many children, do you think children are basically innocent?

Children are genuinely innocent. It changes around puberty, when they grow older. Now, that innocence is being exploited by gadgets. Their innocence fades with all these screens. Excessive screen exposure changes their nature.

What are the risks with cartoons?

Cartoons need to be selected carefully. Cartoons with songs and rhymes are generally good. Some others are very destructive. Over-stimulation in cartoons is a major issue; flashing or toxic colours act as a stimulant to the brain, which is one reason hyperactivity occurs.

There is a rising tendency of violence among children…

When there are negative factors in the environment, violent tendencies can increase. Children learn by observing behaviours and by listening. The habit of reading books has dropped significantly. Around 50% don’t read books at all.

How do you define the roles of mother and father in a child’s upbringing?

Both have the same role. You can’t say one doesn’t matter because the father often goes out to work. I think the mother’s role is more crucial in day-to-day care.

Are a child’s requirements from both parents the same?

I feel three or four-year-old children are generally more inclined towards their mother. Many people say that girls prefer the father and boys the mother, which is commonly observed. However, it largely depends on the situation. That dynamic is changing now.

Doesn’t the bond a child builds depend on who spends more time with them and does things for them, rather than a natural attachment solely towards the mother?

Yes, a bond will naturally form with whichever parent spends more time with them. Children learn whom to approach when they want something, which is entirely situational. There is no natural inclination in young children to be closer to the mother, except during the breastfeeding stage when they depend on her for food, like animals and birds. That creates a bond, which gradually shifts once they start eating on their own.

TNIE team: Cithara Paul, Anil S, Unnikrishnan S, Anna Jose Albin Mathew (photos)