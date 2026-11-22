A trailblazer, teacher and healer, Dr R Anandam has spent a lifetime shaping the landscape of paediatric neurology in Keralam. In 1980, when super-speciality medicine in India remained largely a male-dominated domain, she made history by becoming the state’s first woman to earn a DM super-speciality qualification.
A pioneer in the field of paediatric neurology, she set up the state’s first department of paediatric neurology at SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. She was recently conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indian Academy of Neurology.
In a chat with TNIE, Dr Anandam delves deep into paediatric neurology, behavioural issues, why she thinks today’s children are healthier, and the perception of general increase in detection of autism spectrum disorders. Excerpts
You are one of the pioneers in Keralam’s medical field. How was your experience in the medical college, especially as a woman?
I got admission for medicine based on the state merit list. Back then, the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College had a nice, pretty campus. Dress code was very important. We were asked to wear white sari or a sari with a small border. Hair must be tied up neatly. For boys, it was white pants, white shirt, and black shoes. When I joined in 1963, girls had started coming to this field. In our batch, around 60% were girls. Most of them preferred gynaecology or paediatrics. I finished MBBS in 1969 and MD Paediatrics in 1973.
What were the major illnesses affecting children in Keralam then?
General paediatrics then and now are somewhat similar. Diarrhoea, breathing trouble, wheezing and bronchitis were common ailments then. Diseases like dengue were rare but tuberculosis was more prevalent. Malnutrition too was common in the past.
Compared to those days, are children healthier today?
Definitely healthier. But today’s children have many other issues, like lifestyle diseases, eating junk food, etc. With social change, there has been a change in food habits too.
And the health issues seen now?
Unlike earlier, we see a lot of autoimmune diseases. Behavioural issues and autism spectrum disorders have increased. When I started practising, there weren’t these many autism cases. Or maybe, those days we weren’t able to pick it up. Back then, very few went for developmental assessment. Now, right when a child is born, we have development therapists and assessors. They will see what development should be there at six weeks or three months or six months.
When did such things become common in Keralam?
This became systematic, maybe, some 20 years ago. Now, parents opt for assessment of developmental age. We can do early detection of disabilities. If there’s early neurodevelopmental assessment, we can detect issues and intervene. For instance, spinal muscular atrophy. In the past, genetic testing wasn’t available.
Is the number of children with autism spectrum disorders increasing over time?
Currently, the rate in India is reported as roughly 1 in 68 children, while in the US it’s reported as 1 in 30. When we look at the reasons why autism is increasing, it could be due to late marriages. Other factors include a high number of Caesarean sections, heavy use of antibiotics, environmental pollution, maternal health-related factors, and premature delivery. Vitamin D deficiency is also suspected as a possible reason alongside genetic factors. External toxins and infections can actually cause genetic variations. Everything is still being studied, nothing is conclusive yet.
How does Caesarean section play a role?
Studies suggest that compared to normal delivery, Caesarean sections have a higher impact. Nowadays, there’s a lot of discussion on ‘gut-brain’ connection. Infections and other factors affecting the gut-brain axis are reportedly higher in Caesarean deliveries, according to some studies. However, these are individual findings and opinions, not definitive conclusions. It does not mean that having a Caesarean will cause autism. Rather, all of these are contributing factors.
What’s the possibility of autism having a genetic basis?
Whether autism is genetic is still a matter of investigation.
There’s a theory that lifestyle of parents, especially mothers, is a factor...
It isn’t just about general lifestyle; it’s likely about what they eat during pregnancy and their environmental exposure. Environmental pollution is severe now.
Stress is also higher now, right?
People say that, though not as much as claimed. Based on what I’ve read and observed, maternal stress isn’t cited as a primary factor.
Has the number of cases at the paediatric neurology OP increased?
In the past, people didn’t bring their children in for small issues. Today, parents are very demanding, and rightfully so. If a child gets a single seizure, they bring them in immediately. Parents now cannot bear something happening to their children; they are very jittery and anxious. And they read a lot online about all kinds of diseases.
You mentioned the importance of speech development. What signs should parents observe?
Speech development is extremely important. Most households now are nuclear families, often with both parents working. This brings many variations. When parents are busy, the child is left staring at a mobile phone. Screen time is emerging as a major issue now. Because of this, there is very little conversation. Reduced communication with the child definitely causes speech delay.
Is there a noticeable difference in the behaviour of children born during the pandemic?
Many children today experience what is called ‘virtual autism’, which is caused by excessive screen time. Up to the age of two, children should not be shown mobile phones at all. It’s genuinely harmful. I would say it should be restricted up to the age of five. During the pandemic, mothers couldn’t supervise their children constantly, which led to cases of virtual autism and speech delays.
Could you share some practical tips for parents? Nowadays, everyone gives children phones to feed them or keep them quiet...
How did we eat when we were all children? Our mothers would carry us a little and walk outside, wouldn’t they? They would show us the sky, crows, cats and cows and show nature. How’s it now? Nobody has time to go outside. Do not give children mobile phones in the first place.
How to wean off those who have already been given one?
Just take it away. Otherwise, they will say they won’t give it (laughs). Can you even reason with them?
You said screen time affects brain development. Could you explain that from a medical perspective?
Because they keep looking at screens, the visual acuity of many children drops a bit. Their talking is affected, vocabulary decreases and the content of their talk decreases. Most of them become withdrawn. Whenever they get a chance, they keep holding the mobile, go sit in a corner and keep watching the mobile. Attention span also decreases.
Which phase is the most crucial in a child’s growth?
Brain development happens during pregnancy itself. At the time of delivery, the head circumference is around 35 centimetres. The maximum growth happens from one to five years. Brain growth reaching 50 cm happens at five years. Generally, brain develops until the age of 18.
Debates are on now about what age should be considered juvenile? There has even been a demand to lower it from 18...
Socially, what an 18-year-old did 20 or 50 years ago is not the same compared to what an 18-year-old does now. Today, they are more knowledgeable. More than science, it is an evolution of development. After 50 years, the next generation may be different. Children acquire more knowledge, more expertise... everything... because of evolution and also brain development. And then, more acquisition of knowledge happens through many, many gadgets.
There is the issue of over-nutrition and obesity in children. What would a healthy diet for a five-year-old be?
A healthy diet contains protein, fat and carbohydrates. Reduce carbohydrate, give protein, and keep fat to a minimum.
Keralam has made considerable progress in reducing infant mortality over the years. What changes have contributed most to this improvement?
One of the major reasons is that most deliveries now take place in hospitals. We also have better antenatal monitoring including early scans to assess the baby’s growth. Newborn care facilities have improved tremendously. Today, babies receive specialised attention from trained personnel and doctors. We can identify complications, including intrauterine infections, even before delivery. Early diagnosis and timely treatment are crucial.
There is a section of people who believe that pregnancy and childbirth have become unnecessarily medicalised. Do you think modern maternity care has become excessive?
No, the old system of care was never ideal. In the past, women delivered at home with the assistance of traditional birth attendants who managed deliveries with whatever resources they had. As a result, many mothers and babies died. I believe the current approach is the right one, although there is still considerable scope for improvement.
What’s your position on the growing discussion around home birth and preference among some families to deliver outside hospitals?
Home births should never be encouraged. Look at the incidents reported recently, where deaths occurred during home deliveries. Promoting home births is completely wrong. Our existing healthcare system is good and we should focus on improving it further.
Supporters of home birth often argue that delivering in a familiar environment makes women more comfortable and helps them cope better with labour.
That is precisely why modern labour suites have been introduced. These facilities are designed to make women feel comfortable during childbirth. Even the husband can be present, offer emotional support and accompany the mother during delivery.
Do you believe the presence of husband or family members during labour makes a difference to the mother’s experience?
Speaking purely from my personal perspective, I am not entirely in favour of having husbands or parents inside the labour room. Perhaps it is because I belong to an older generation and have more traditional views. However, younger generation increasingly wants husbands to be present during delivery.
What are your reservations about allowing family members inside the labour room?
My concern is about what happens if a minor complication arises during delivery. Relatives who are present may closely observe everything, and some even record the proceedings. Doctors are human beings, not gods. There may be slightly excessive bleeding or a situation in which we have to make an additional incision. These are sometimes necessary medical interventions, but people watching may misunderstand them, exaggerate the situation or turn them into complaints against the doctor.
Another concept that has attracted attention in recent years is water birth. What’s your view on the growing interest in alternative childbirth practices?
You would have to consult a gynaecologist to understand whether it makes childbirth easier or safer. I feel that many of these practices are the result of blindly imitating Western culture. We should certainly adopt their technological and medical advancements. But when it comes to cultural practices, we need to assess whether they are appropriate for our social context.
Over the course of your career, have you noticed a change in the way families respond to treatment complications? Allegations of medical negligence appear to be more frequent...
We need to distinguish between medical negligence and medical errors. Errors can happen anywhere. Sometimes, what is described as negligence may actually be an error arising from a lack of knowledge or experience. Negligence is when someone knows what should be done but deliberately fails to do it. Such instances are relatively rare. Errors and difficulties in managing patients existed in the past too. But once we explain the situation most would accept the same. That has changed considerably. Now, people are quick to react.
Does this indicate a decline in the traditional trust between doctors and patients?
People still trust good doctors. However, when a patient dies suddenly, even if the death is not the doctor’s fault, people immediately question why certain procedures were not followed. As a result, documentation has become extremely important. Doctors have to be very careful about what they say. Another consequence is the growing tendency towards over-treatment. Out of fear of complaints or legal action, doctors sometimes feel compelled to do everything possible, including prescribing additional medications or putting patients on ventilators even when the situation may not necessarily warrant such interventions.
You said autoimmune cases in children are increasing. What kinds of autoimmune diseases?
Viral diseases are very common. They existed in the past too though we couldn’t diagnose them as extensively as we do now. Nowadays, if a patient develops viral encephalitis, we can even identify the exact name of the virus. Because of that virus, an autoimmune process is induced in the body about three to four weeks later, which also affects the brain. Apart from post-viral cases, there are many other non-viral autoimmune diseases as well.
Among autoimmune diseases, which one is most common in children?
In general paediatrics, there are many autoimmune diseases – affecting kidneys, joints (like rheumatoid arthritis), and then there are conditions like SLE (systemic lupus erythematosus). As far as neurology is concerned, we always think of post-viral encephalitis, or NMDA receptor antibody encephalitis as well as NMDA receptor antibody-negative encephalitis.
Does the brain have a gender? Is there any difference between the brain of a one-year-old boy and girl?
It’s said that weight is slightly lower in females. Otherwise, there is no gender difference. Maybe, male babies have a slightly larger head and slightly higher brain weight. It’s an equal brain. Men and women have equally capable brains. Structurally, there’s no change.
What then causes the difference in how they react and behave?
Hormones like oestrogen, testosterone, and other hormones. What differentiates us and shapes our behaviour comes from those hormones. Hormonal reactions start when puberty sets in.
There’s a debate about nature versus nurture, whether a person’s character is determined by the environment they grow up in or by genetics...
I think both contribute. Genes would be one factor, but the environment is very important in the development of a child. Of course, the child has a standard development path. So, if we just leave them alone, they will eventually roll over and grow.
At what age do emotions begin to develop?
Emotions develop right from the beginning. Even newborn babies have emotions; we are unable to measure them.
How do psychological issues, like depression or bipolar disorder, present among children?
Mainly, they won’t go to school, write, study, or sleep; some stay awake without sleeping. Previously, only children up to 12 were considered paediatric patients. Now, it has been raised to 18.
Having seen many children, do you think children are basically innocent?
Children are genuinely innocent. It changes around puberty, when they grow older. Now, that innocence is being exploited by gadgets. Their innocence fades with all these screens. Excessive screen exposure changes their nature.
What are the risks with cartoons?
Cartoons need to be selected carefully. Cartoons with songs and rhymes are generally good. Some others are very destructive. Over-stimulation in cartoons is a major issue; flashing or toxic colours act as a stimulant to the brain, which is one reason hyperactivity occurs.
There is a rising tendency of violence among children…
When there are negative factors in the environment, violent tendencies can increase. Children learn by observing behaviours and by listening. The habit of reading books has dropped significantly. Around 50% don’t read books at all.
How do you define the roles of mother and father in a child’s upbringing?
Both have the same role. You can’t say one doesn’t matter because the father often goes out to work. I think the mother’s role is more crucial in day-to-day care.
Are a child’s requirements from both parents the same?
I feel three or four-year-old children are generally more inclined towards their mother. Many people say that girls prefer the father and boys the mother, which is commonly observed. However, it largely depends on the situation. That dynamic is changing now.
Doesn’t the bond a child builds depend on who spends more time with them and does things for them, rather than a natural attachment solely towards the mother?
Yes, a bond will naturally form with whichever parent spends more time with them. Children learn whom to approach when they want something, which is entirely situational. There is no natural inclination in young children to be closer to the mother, except during the breastfeeding stage when they depend on her for food, like animals and birds. That creates a bond, which gradually shifts once they start eating on their own.
TNIE team: Cithara Paul, Anil S, Unnikrishnan S, Anna Jose Albin Mathew (photos)