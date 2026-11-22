ALAPPUZHA: For K F Thobias, vice-chairperson of Punnapra South panchayat, public service has never meant giving up his family's traditional occupation. Despite 26 years in electoral politics and four terms as a people's representative, he continues to earn his living from fishing, joining seven fellow fishermen aboard their boat, 'Neethiman'.

For Thobias, fishing is more than an occupation; it is part of his identity. His association with the sea began in childhood, when he accompanied his father, Francis, on fishing trips. At 19, he took up fishing professionally at Kattuparambil in Punnapra. His mother, Elizabeth, also supported the family by working as a minced-fish vendor at the Punnapra market for 35 years.

His interest in politics began during his school days. As a Class V student at St Joseph's High School, Punnapra, he entered student politics through the Kerala Students Union (KSU) before moving into electoral politics.

"I entered social service at a young age and have always considered it a service rather than a profession. Fishing is what helps me support my family," Thobias says.

He made his electoral debut in 2000, when the Punnapra South panchayat and Samarabhoomi ward were formed. Aged 21, he contested as a Congress candidate from Samarabhoomi using the party's palm symbol and defeated LDF-backed independent candidate P A Salas.

He was subsequently elected from Samarabhoomi in 2005 and 2015, and from the Vianney ward in 2010 and 2020. He returned to Samarabhoomi in 2025, extending his winning streak. However, his attempt to enter the block panchayat was unsuccessful.