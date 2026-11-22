MALAPPURAM: An 18-year-old girl from Areekode in Malappuram has developed a serious kidney ailment allegedly after using a fairness cream — promoted through social media — that contained dangerously high levels of mercury for nearly a year.

Lab tests found that the cream contained 12,500 parts per million (PPM) of mercury, equivalent to 1.25%, against the permissible limit of less than 1 PPM.

“I came across the product through an advertisement posted by an influencer on Instagram, which promised to clear pimples and pigmentation with regular overnight application,” the girl told TNIE.

She began using the cream in August 2025 and bought three bottles over a period of one year. Although she initially found it effective, she started experiencing health complications around three months ago, including a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainting spells and swelling in her legs.

Her condition deteriorated to the extent that she struggled to stand upright. On one occasion, she lost consciousness shortly after passing urine and was rushed to the ICU.

‘Mercury absorbed through skin attacks kidneys’ filtering units’

“My feet were swollen. I also began experiencing memory problems. Now, I struggle to remember what I study, affecting my exam preparations,” she said.

She was subsequently treated at a private hospital in Areekode, where doctors diagnosed her with membranous nephropathy, a serious kidney disorder. “Doctors told me that it was unusual for an 18-year-old to develop this kind of kidney disease. They asked me whether I was using any cosmetics. It was the hospital that sent the cream for laboratory testing,” she said.

Dr Gouri S, a senior specialist in nephrology who treated the girl, said the teenager was brought to the hospital with severe body swelling and acute physical distress.