MALAPPURAM: Amid competing claims over the historical and religious character of the proposed Mahamagham Mahotsavam and Thirunavaya Kumbh Mela, a third event centred on Mamangam is offering a different interpretation of the festival, presenting it primarily as a trade fair rather than a religious gathering.

The Mamangam Mahotsavam, jointly organised by the Mamangam Memorial Trust and Re-Echo Heritage Group, will be held from January 20 to 24.

The organisers have asserted that Mamangam was a major trade festival conducted once every 12 years under the Zamorin, attracting traders from Arab countries, China and Japan. They also rejected attempts to portray the historic event primarily through a religious or spiritual lens.

Re-Echo’s Chirakkal Ummer alleged that the organisers of the two other mahamaghams were attempting to establish a distorted historical narrative by projecting Mamangam as a Hindu religious festival. Citing historical records, including William Logan’s Malabar Manual, he claimed that Mamangam was essentially a trade festival.

According to the organisers, the festival’s lone religious connection was the Zamorin’s visit to the Navamukunda Temple during the holy month of Magha. On Magham day, the Zamorin would take a ritual bath and offer prayers at the temple. Thirunavaya was chosen as it was a major trade centre in Malabar, they said.

The annual Mamangam Mahotsavam, revived in 1994 under the guidance of historian N M Namboothiri, has been organised for more than three decades. The latest edition of the five-day programme will feature historical reenactments, an ‘angavaal’ procession, a memorial journey, seminars, communal harmony meetings, Kavi Arangu, lighting of the Mamangam memorial lamp, kalaripayattu demonstrations and book releases.