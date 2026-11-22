THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Citizens' Commission member and daughter of Keralam's first Chief Minister EMS Namboodiripad, EM Radha, passed away here on Sunday. She was 71.

Radha had been undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital in the city and had undergone surgery recently. She was declared dead around noon.

She had earlier served as a member of the State Women's Commission. A longtime employee of the CPM's Deshabhimani newspaper, she retired in 2012 as Administration Department Manager. She had worked for more than two and a half decades there. She was a member of the CPM Sasthamangalam local committee.

She had written "EMS: Makalude Ormakal", a memoir about her father. Radha often recalled the close bond between her parents, which she called the greatest blessing the children received.