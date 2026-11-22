THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Citizens' Commission member and daughter of Keralam's first Chief Minister EMS Namboodiripad, EM Radha, passed away here on Sunday. She was 71.
Radha had been undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital in the city and had undergone surgery recently. She was declared dead around noon.
She had earlier served as a member of the State Women's Commission. A longtime employee of the CPM's Deshabhimani newspaper, she retired in 2012 as Administration Department Manager. She had worked for more than two and a half decades there. She was a member of the CPM Sasthamangalam local committee.
She had written "EMS: Makalude Ormakal", a memoir about her father. Radha often recalled the close bond between her parents, which she called the greatest blessing the children received.
She also recalled that the children could talk to their father like a friend. She was a student at Cotton Hill School when he was chief minister. Her father never let the children use the state car.
Radha was the younger of EMS's two daughters. Her elder sister, senior paediatrician Malathi Damodaran, passed away in September 2025. Her brothers, EM Sreedharan and EM Sasi, had died earlier.
She is survived by her husband CK Guptan, former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, and son Sidharth Guptan.
Condoling her death, CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy said Radha always stood close to the progressive movement and social service. "Though the daughter of former CM EMS, Comrade Radha carved out a space of her own through her writing and public service," Joy wrote in a Facebook post.