KOTTAYAM/T’PURAM : In a major boost to its operations, the Kottayam Port and Container Terminal (KPACT), which houses the Inland Container Depot (ICD), is set to receive its first major import consignment routed through the Vizhinjam International Seaport. The movement is also the first such container consignment to an ICD in the country since the commencement of EXIM operations at Vizhinjam.

The consignment, comprising 60 containers of natural rubber imported from Africa for tyre manufacturer MRF, has a total estimated quantity of 1,500 tonnes. The shipment is covered by three Bills of Lading, each accounting for 20 containers. The containers, which have been discharged at Vizhinjam, are expected to reach the Kottayam ICD on Monday.

The new logistics arrangement is expected to substantially reduce transit time and improve operational efficiency for the importer. Under the existing arrangement, consignments routed through Mumbai via transshipment can take around a month to reach their destination.

To avoid the delay, MRF has opted to designate Vizhinjam as the Port of Destination (POD), with the containers to be transported by road to the Kottayam ICD for customs clearance and onward movement.

At the Kottayam ICD, the containers covered by each Bill of Lading will undergo customs verification, examination and other mandatory clearance procedures. At present, exporters often have to source empty containers from Kochi and transport them to Kottayam for cargo stuffing.