KOTTAYAM: In a solemn ceremony marked by traditional rituals, prayers and chants, St Mary’s Church at Parel in Changanassery, popularly known as Marth Mariam Valiya Pally or Parel Church, has been elevated to the status of a Basilica.

Archbishop of Changanassery Mar Thomas Tharayil announced the Vatican’s decree, issued by Cardinal Arthur Roche, formally conferring the title on the Marian pilgrimage centre. It will henceforth be known as the Marth Mariam Immaculate Conception Shrine Basilica. The celebrations included the consecration of the renovated church’s altar by Archbishop Emeritus Mar Joseph Perumthottam, who led the first Holy Mass.

Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt delivered the message, while several bishops concelebrated the Mass.

Thousands of faithful, including priests, religious sisters and laypeople, attended the ceremony.

The elevation coincided with the 120th anniversary of the consecration of the original chapel, blessed by the then Vicar Apostolic Mar Mathew Makil on December 7, 1906.