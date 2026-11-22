KOCHI: President Droupadi Murmu will attend and review the passing out parade of Navy Officer Trainees at Ezhimala Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kannur on November 28.

The Navy said in a release that 400 officer trainees from various courses will participate in the passing out parade at Pereira Parade Ground, marking the culmination of their training at INA. The occasion will mark the successful completion of training by officer trainees and their transition into commissioned service in the Indian Navy.

The trainees have undergone a comprehensive training programme aimed at developing their professional competence, leadership qualities, physical endurance and character, while instilling the core values of Duty, Honour and Courage.