MALAPPURAM: The Congress high command has stepped in to address the Indian Union Muslim League’s growing resentment over its alleged marginalisation in national-level programmes of the INDIA bloc, with Rahul Gandhi assuring the party leadership that it would be given due consideration in future events, including protests during the upcoming Parliament session.

The intervention follows repeated complaints from the IUML over what it perceives as a deliberate attempt to sideline the party in key programmes organised by the Opposition alliance. The latest trigger was the League’s exclusion from the November 16 function in New Delhi to release Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

A senior IUML leader recently conveyed the party’s displeasure directly to Rahul Gandhi, who, according to party sources, assured that the League would receive due representation in future INDIA bloc programmes.

“For the past few months, particularly after the assembly election, we have been facing neglect in the INDIA bloc. This was evident during the Jantar Mantar protest against the Election Commission of India. A senior leader raised the issue with Rahul Gandhi, and he has promised that the Muslim League will be given due consideration in upcoming protests, including those during the coming Parliament session,” a party source said.

This is not the first time the IUML has taken up the issue with the Congress leadership. Earlier, the party had objected to the omission of its representative from the delegation of INDIA bloc leaders that met President Droupadi Murmu to register a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The initial list submitted to the President’s office did not include an IUML representative. Following the League leadership’s intervention, the name of MP E T Mohammed Basheer was added as the 11th member of the delegation. However, the revised list was not approved by the President’s office, leaving IUML further aggrieved.