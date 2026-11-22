THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM alleged that the UDF government has lost its collective responsibility within six months of assuming office, with infighting in the cabinet and factional divisions in the Congress leading to administrative paralysis in the state.

“Infighting within the UDF cabinet and factional divisions in the Congress have led to administrative paralysis in Keralam,” CPM state secretary M V Govindan said at a press conference on Saturday. He said that a power group comprising those close to Chief Minister V D Satheesan has taken control of the government.

“Within six months, Team UDF has been left in tatters. Reports indicate that the dispute involves the CM, leaders of UDF constituent parties and ministers from his own party.

The Satheesan faction is carrying out cyberattacks against its opponents,” he alleged. Govindan said information recently obtained through the RTI Act revealed that Minister K M Shaji had not received political clearance for his visit to the Czech Republic.