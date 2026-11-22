KOCHI: “Those who spread darkness in my life are now trying to plunge the entire country into darkness,” Bilkis Bano, a survivor of the 2002 Gujarat riots, told organisers of the Welfare Party of India’s (WPI) state conference in Kochi, expressing concern over the recurrence across the country of the atrocities she and her family endured.
Bilkis, who was the chief guest at the inauguration of the conference on Saturday, said those responsible for the tragedy continued to pursue her family, according to a press statement issued by WPI’s Keralam unit.
Recalling the horror, Bilkis said that one day she and her family woke up into a terrifying nightmare. “Those responsible for that tragedy continue to hunt us ... we are being forced to wander the country in search of justice,” she said.
Over the years, she said, her family has had to move house many times. “When we were attacked, it was goons and criminals who stood with the attackers. Today, the police, officials and the administration together carry out their interests,” she said.
Bilkis said the Supreme Court’s recent suspension of the sentences of two convicts in her case came as a great shock. It is painful to face disappointment even from the judiciary, which was her last hope, she said. “But even in these dark times, I look to Keralam with hope,” she said.
“I want to view everything that happened in my life as a bad dream. What I want is not revenge, but natural justice,” she said, appealing to everyone to stand with her in her fight for justice.
In a brief speech at the event, she thanked to all those who stood with her in her fight for justice.
Welfare Party Keralam president Razak Paleri and Women Justice Movement president V A Fayiza presented Bilkis with a gift. “Bilkis is not a victim, but an icon of struggles across the globe,” organisers said.