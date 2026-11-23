KOZHIKODE: A 42-year-old man was found dead inside a car parked along the roadside near Mukkam Bridge on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Aneesh, a native of Thekkumkutty in Karassery.

The body was discovered after local residents noticed that the car had been parked by the roadside for an unusually long time. Suspecting something amiss, they checked the vehicle and found Aneesh lying dead inside.

Preliminary information suggests that Aneesh had a history of epilepsy. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been established.

Mukkam police reached the spot and initiated inquest proceedings.