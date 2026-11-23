KOZHIKODE: Behind the promise of glowing skin, flawless complexion and healthy hair, a largely unregulated beauty-products market thrives on social media, with thousands of homemade and little-known brands finding customers through Instagram and WhatsApp.
Marketed as traditional ‘Muthassi’ (grandma’s) remedies or organic formulations, these products are now under the state government’s scanner after a teenager developed kidney damage allegedly following prolonged use of a fairness cream laced with mercury levels far exceeding the permissible limit.
The government is now preparing to intensify its crackdown on the unregulated industry. Health Minister K Muraleedharan promised action against cosmetic products if complaints are received and stressed the need to regulate the creams sold online.
“Government-approved creams are available in the market. Several other products, however, are being sold online. Consumers should check where these are manufactured and check their details before applying them to their skin.
Applying creams does not necessarily make someone beautiful,” he said, adding that the government would consider measures to regulate the online sale of such products.
An 18-year-old girl from Areekode, Malappuram, developed a serious kidney disorder allegedly after using the fairness cream, which she purchased through Instagram, for nearly a year.
The FIR taken up by Areekode police on her complaint identified the product as ‘F tune face cream’. The police have recorded her statement and collected samples of the cream for tests.
Interacting with reporters after giving her statement on Sunday, the girl said she would move against the manufacturer and seller legally.
“Several students in my class have also been using this cream. I have already suffered, and I do not want others to go through the same experience.
Those currently using it should stop immediately,” she said, adding that although early detection helped her recover to some extent, her skin has already suffered damage and would require further treatment.
The girl also said that the Instagram page through which the cream was marketed was no longer visible.
‘Unlabelled fairness creams also a problem’
Dermatologists warned that the problem was not restricted to mercury contamination. Dr Alisha Naha, consultant dermatologist at Aluer Skin Clinic, Kozhikode, said they frequently meet patients who developed adverse reactions after using unlabelled fairness creams.
“These creams may show immediate results for the first one or two months. However, users subsequently begin developing side-effects and approach doctors.
Side-effects can include skin thinning, telangiectasia (visible small blood vessels), uncontrollable acne, increased sensitivity to sunlight and itching,” she said.
Dr Naha said absence of adequate regulatory oversight over products entering the Indian cosmetics market was a major concern. “Products can enter the market under descriptions such as homemade, handmade, natural or organic, without necessarily establishing safety.
Consumers are particularly vulnerable when products do not carry proper ingredient lists,” she said. She also pointed to counterfeits of international cosmetic brands sold online, often packaged to resemble original products and offered at discounted prices.
Dr Irfan Ahmed, a nephrologist from Malappuram, recalled a case in which a 47-year-old woman developed persistent swelling in both legs and feet.
Tests revealed proteinuria and a kidney biopsy revealed membranous nephropathy, in which damage to the kidney’s filtering membranes causes protein to leak into the urine.
The woman later disclosed that she had been using a beauty cream, recommended by a local chemist, for two years, as she was unhappy with her complexion.
She noticed dark patches on her forearms and discontinued its use following advice from a dermatologist. “This is not a lone case. Hundreds of victims have already sought treatment for these instant cosmetic solutions,” Dr Ahmed said.
Fairness cream use leaves Mappila song singer with kidney disease
Kozhikode: Popular Mappila song singer Saleem Kodathur has revealed that he developed a serious kidney disease after using a fairness cream allegedly containing excessive levels of mercury.
In a startling disclosure, the singer said he was diagnosed with membranous nephropathy, the same kidney condition that recently affected a teen girl, allegedly following the use of a mercury-laden fairness cream.
Saleem said he started using the fairness cream on a friend’s recommendation. The product appeared to deliver quick results, with a noticeable change in his complexion within a few days.
However, the initial improvement was short-lived, and his facial skin subsequently became darker than it had been before he started using the cream.
What appeared to be a cosmetic concern soon developed into a serious health crisis as he began experiencing complications and underwent numerous medical examinations to identify the cause of his deteriorating condition.
He said he had undergone almost every possible medical test for several months before doctors could establish the cause of his illness. Recounting the severity of his condition, the singer said his immune system had become severely compromised as the disease progressed.
The prolonged illness also affected his professional commitments, forcing him to postpone musical programmes for several months. Although his health has improved following treatment, Saleem said he was yet to regain his normal sleeping pattern.
He also revealed that he had to completely avoid several food items because of the illness and its impact on his health.
Lab confirms high Mercury content
A test by a private lab in Chennai confirmed mercury content in the cream used by the teen at 1.25%, equivalent to 12,500 parts per million (ppm). India’s Cosmetics Rules, 2020, fix the permissible limit for unintentional mercury in finished cosmetic products, other than those intended for the eye area, at 1 pm.
The mercury concentration in the tested cream is 12,500 times the permissible limit.