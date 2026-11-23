KOZHIKODE: Behind the promise of glowing skin, flawless complexion and healthy hair, a largely unregulated beauty-products market thrives on social media, with thousands of homemade and little-known brands finding customers through Instagram and WhatsApp.

Marketed as traditional ‘Muthassi’ (grandma’s) remedies or organic formulations, these products are now under the state government’s scanner after a teenager developed kidney damage allegedly following prolonged use of a fairness cream laced with mercury levels far exceeding the permissible limit.

The government is now preparing to intensify its crackdown on the unregulated industry. Health Minister K Muraleedharan promised action against cosmetic products if complaints are received and stressed the need to regulate the creams sold online.

“Government-approved creams are available in the market. Several other products, however, are being sold online. Consumers should check where these are manufactured and check their details before applying them to their skin.

Applying creams does not necessarily make someone beautiful,” he said, adding that the government would consider measures to regulate the online sale of such products.

An 18-year-old girl from Areekode, Malappuram, developed a serious kidney disorder allegedly after using the fairness cream, which she purchased through Instagram, for nearly a year.

The FIR taken up by Areekode police on her complaint identified the product as ‘F tune face cream’. The police have recorded her statement and collected samples of the cream for tests.

Interacting with reporters after giving her statement on Sunday, the girl said she would move against the manufacturer and seller legally.