THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Towards the rear of the Thycaud Police Training College building, two adjacent non-decrepit rooms in the basement are abuzz with activity.
From one emanates sound of drums and vocals, while giggles, high-pitched cries, repartees and thundering dialogues emerge from the other -- far removed from the eery silence that generally pervades the force’s facilities.
One of the rooms has been serving as the training venue of the police orchestra, while the other plays host to drama rehearsals. Both the spaces are at the heart of the soft power that helps the department pull off feats that are unachievable through sheer force.
Be that about sensitising the public on the ills of drug abuse or the perils of dowry, the drama and orchestra teams - which come under the Social Police Directorate -- are tasked with bridging the divide between the department and the mind of the masses.
Stepping out of the orchestra room, assistant sub-inspector Arya Devi dashes into the drama room. “A lady with many lives,” complimented a male member of the drama team.
Having completed her master’s in music from the Sree Swathi Thirunal Government College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, Arya dabbles in singing and acting and has been part of both groups for long. She had a miraculous escape from 2016 Puttingal temple fireworks tragedy that claimed more than 100 lives.
In her fifties and nearing retirement, Arya took to the stage without prior experience. She watched her first professional play after completing 100 stage shows with the police team.
“Being a newbie had its advantages, as I could add a raw edge to the craft, “ she says.
Mohammed Sha, the drama coordinator, points out that they usually take 15 days to one month to come out with a new production. The scripts are prepared by theatre veterans, who volunteer their time and effort.
Mohammed notices the team was set for rehearsal and proceeds onto the stage -- to play a standby corpse. It is a production for the District Legal Services Authority. Set in the future, the theme is about a death in the 2050s in which the only ones interested are the funeral management service providers.
Having staged nearly 400 shows this year, team members say their plays, which mostly deal with social ills, strike a chord with the public.
In the adjacent room sits Shyam Renj, ever-smiling, quick-witted and more importantly, always with a song up his sleeve. The officer is the coordinator of the music team that has 12 members -- six instrumentalists and six vocalists, including three female singers. And then there are the crossover acts, who are helped by the fact that the teams share stages quite frequently.
Suresh Babu, who plays the tabla, and keyboardist Johny Dev are veterans who performed with bands before their days with the police. Babu has also accompanied heavyweights such as K J Yesudas and the late S P Balasubrahmanyam.
“Our popularity soared during Covid when we uploaded videos of our performance on the force’s social-media platforms”, says Shyam, a trained musician.
“We used to perform on apartment courtyard, while people heard us from their rooms. We also used the opportunity to guide people on social distancing,” he adds.
Among the music team’s other members, Mohammed Rafi, Sisir Ghosh and Ann Mary Chikku stand out with their craft and names. While the drama team presents sombre themes in a lighthearted manner, the music group has the luxury to indulge.
They croon melodies, deliver peppy numbers and even take requests from audiences. “We sing Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and even Telugu songs. During events, we get plenty of requests for Telugu songs,” says Shyam.