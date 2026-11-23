THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Towards the rear of the Thycaud Police Training College building, two adjacent non-decrepit rooms in the basement are abuzz with activity.

From one emanates sound of drums and vocals, while giggles, high-pitched cries, repartees and thundering dialogues emerge from the other -- far removed from the eery silence that generally pervades the force’s facilities.

One of the rooms has been serving as the training venue of the police orchestra, while the other plays host to drama rehearsals. Both the spaces are at the heart of the soft power that helps the department pull off feats that are unachievable through sheer force.

Be that about sensitising the public on the ills of drug abuse or the perils of dowry, the drama and orchestra teams - which come under the Social Police Directorate -- are tasked with bridging the divide between the department and the mind of the masses.

Stepping out of the orchestra room, assistant sub-inspector Arya Devi dashes into the drama room. “A lady with many lives,” complimented a male member of the drama team.

Having completed her master’s in music from the Sree Swathi Thirunal Government College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, Arya dabbles in singing and acting and has been part of both groups for long. She had a miraculous escape from 2016 Puttingal temple fireworks tragedy that claimed more than 100 lives.

In her fifties and nearing retirement, Arya took to the stage without prior experience. She watched her first professional play after completing 100 stage shows with the police team.

“Being a newbie had its advantages, as I could add a raw edge to the craft, “ she says.