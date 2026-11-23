KOCHI: Embracing religious orders does not deprive a person of her inheritance rights under the Indian Succession Act, the Kerala High Court has ruled.

Hearing a family dispute over compensation for 3.295 acres of land in Muthappanpuzha, Kozhikode, acquired by the government, the court on Friday dismissed the man’s plea to deny his sister, a nun, a share of the recompense on the grounds that she had undergone ‘civil death’ by entering a monastic order.

The land belonged to the father of the petitioner, 66-year-old Jose A M and his five siblings. Jose challenged an order of the Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority (Additional District Court-IV), Kozhikode, which directed equal distribution of the Rs 3,74,34,449 compensation among all six siblings.

Jose contended that his sister had become a nun and had therefore undergone ‘civil death’ by renouncing worldly life. He contended that she was no longer entitled to inherit their father’s property.

Rejecting the argument, Justice G Girish observed that the Indian Succession Act does not make any distinction in matters of inheritance or succession in the case of Christian priests and nuns.

Citing the observation in the division bench’s judgment in Msgr Xavier Chullikkal and Others v. C G Raphel and Others (2017), the court noted, “The mere fact that one has entered into a religious order and renounced his worldly pleasures would not automatically result in the deprivation of property acquired by way of intestate or testamentary succession.”