KOCHI: Embracing religious orders does not deprive a person of her inheritance rights under the Indian Succession Act, the Kerala High Court has ruled.
Hearing a family dispute over compensation for 3.295 acres of land in Muthappanpuzha, Kozhikode, acquired by the government, the court on Friday dismissed the man’s plea to deny his sister, a nun, a share of the recompense on the grounds that she had undergone ‘civil death’ by entering a monastic order.
The land belonged to the father of the petitioner, 66-year-old Jose A M and his five siblings. Jose challenged an order of the Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority (Additional District Court-IV), Kozhikode, which directed equal distribution of the Rs 3,74,34,449 compensation among all six siblings.
Jose contended that his sister had become a nun and had therefore undergone ‘civil death’ by renouncing worldly life. He contended that she was no longer entitled to inherit their father’s property.
Rejecting the argument, Justice G Girish observed that the Indian Succession Act does not make any distinction in matters of inheritance or succession in the case of Christian priests and nuns.
Citing the observation in the division bench’s judgment in Msgr Xavier Chullikkal and Others v. C G Raphel and Others (2017), the court noted, “The mere fact that one has entered into a religious order and renounced his worldly pleasures would not automatically result in the deprivation of property acquired by way of intestate or testamentary succession.”
The judge also relied on the Supreme Court judgment in Molly Joseph v. George Sebastian (1997), which held that laws enacted by the legislature would prevail over personal laws, usages and customs.
The petitioner also argued that his other siblings should not receive a share of the solatium as they had moved away from their parental home and had not suffered the emotional distress of losing the property to the same extent as him.
Rejecting this claim, too, the court observed that moving away from the parental home did not mean the siblings had lost their emotional attachment to the property.
His role as a co-owner managing the property did not give him any special right to claim the solatium exclusively, the court said.
The petitioner has filed an appeal challenging the single judge’s verdict. It is scheduled to come up for admission before a bench comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and Basant Balaji on Monday.
‘Rights relinquished’
Jose also contended that one of his brothers had relinquished his rights over the family property through a settlement agreement. However, the court found that the agreement was unregistered and could not be legally acted upon.
It explained that a document creating or extinguishing rights in immovable property requires registration under the Registration Act.
A memorandum recording a family settlement already reached does not require registration. But the document in this case sought to extinguish the brother’s rights itself, the judge ruled.