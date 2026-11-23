IDUKKI: With demands mounting from residents to translocate Chakkakomban, the wild tusker associated with several human-elephant conflict incidents in Chinnakkanal, the forest department has decided to first tranquilise the elephant and fit it with a satellite-enabled radio collar.
Translocation will be considered if the animal continues to pose a threat to human settlements despite increased surveillance and intervention.
The decision follows the department’s assessment that translocating a wild elephant is not an immediate option. Radio-collaring will help officials track the tusker’s movements and take preventive measures if it approaches human habitations.
Chinnakkanal range officer Arun Kumar said two kumki elephants would arrive in the region on Monday to assist with the operation.
“Our field staff, with the assistance of the kumkis, will monitor the tusker’s movements. It will be tranquilised only after it is located in a suitable place where the operation can be carried out safely.
Given the steep terrain, forest patches and the proximity of the Anayirankal dam, we have to exercise caution to ensure the elephant’s safety,” he said.
He said the department would consider translocation if Chakkakomban continued to cause conflicts even after radio-collaring and sustained monitoring.
The proposed operation comes at a time when Chakkakomban has also emerged as a crucial animal for Chinnakkanal’s fragile elephant population. Following the loss of several prominent tuskers, it remains the only mature breeding bull in the landscape.
Arikomban was translocated in 2023 following prolonged human-elephant conflict, while Soochikomban died after electrocution and Murivalan succumbed to injuries sustained during a fight with Chakkakomban.
The population suffered another setback in July when a seven-year-old male elephant was found dead near the Anayirankal dam. The death brought the population down to 17.
The remaining potential males include a six-year-old calf and another younger calf. Both will take several years to attain sexual maturity.
Chinnakkanal local body member Santhakumari said residents had demanded the tusker’s translocation given its association with several human deaths. “However, we hope that radio-collaring it and increasing surveillance will help bring the existing conflicts under control to some extent,” she said.