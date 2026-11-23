IDUKKI: With demands mounting from residents to translocate Chakkakomban, the wild tusker associated with several human-elephant conflict incidents in Chinnakkanal, the forest department has decided to first tranquilise the elephant and fit it with a satellite-enabled radio collar.

Translocation will be considered if the animal continues to pose a threat to human settlements despite increased surveillance and intervention.

The decision follows the department’s assessment that translocating a wild elephant is not an immediate option. Radio-collaring will help officials track the tusker’s movements and take preventive measures if it approaches human habitations.

Chinnakkanal range officer Arun Kumar said two kumki elephants would arrive in the region on Monday to assist with the operation.

“Our field staff, with the assistance of the kumkis, will monitor the tusker’s movements. It will be tranquilised only after it is located in a suitable place where the operation can be carried out safely.

Given the steep terrain, forest patches and the proximity of the Anayirankal dam, we have to exercise caution to ensure the elephant’s safety,” he said.

He said the department would consider translocation if Chakkakomban continued to cause conflicts even after radio-collaring and sustained monitoring.