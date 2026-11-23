THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Conflicting air quality readings displayed on mobile weather platforms and official monitoring stations have prompted the state government to put in place a mechanism to ensure that accurate and verified Air Quality Index (AQI) information reaches the public.
With concern mounting on the AQI, the Environment Department has constituted a three-member expert committee to examine discrepancies in AQI readings in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to recommend a system to validate data from different sources and establish a reliable channel for public information and advisories.
The move comes amid concerns over sudden pollution spikes reported by digital platforms, even when the Kerala State Pollution Control Board’s (PCB) monitoring data indicated relatively better air quality.
The expert committee will also scrutinise the technical glitches in the state’s monitoring network under the PCB, said a senior official of the Environment Department.
“There are multiple sources of AQI data, including mo bile platforms, and there is no clarity on how some of these platforms arrive at their readings.
We need to establish which data is reliable and ensure that the correct information reaches the public,” said an official.
The committee’s terms of reference include developing a mechanism to ensure accurate dissemination of AQI data and address discrepancies between different platforms.
The proposed system is expected to help authorities verify unusual readings before issuing public advisories, preventing both unnecessary alarm and the possibility of overlooking genuine pollution episodes.
The decision to constitute an expert committee was taken following an unusual AQI spike reported in Thiruvananthapuram on November 16.
It is learnt that a mobile platform displayed an AQI reading exceeding 300 for Thiruvananthapuram and the figure differed from the PCB’s readings.
“The equipment is owned by the Pollution Control Board and operated through an operations and maintenance agency.
If a machine is not functioning properly, faulty data should not be reported. There should be a mechanism to flag such readings,” said the official.
It cannot be assumed that air quality is not deteriorating, said sources.
“If there is an actual decline, that too needs to be investigated. That is why examining the ground-level air quality situation remains the primary task,” the official added.
The incident has brought the reliability of the state’s monitoring infrastructure into sharper focus. The PCB has nine continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations across Keralam and 41 manual monitoring stations.
A senior official of PCB said that three of the nine real-time monitoring stations are facing technical problems.
“Efforts are on to rectify the faults. We invited tenders twice but failed to attract bidders. Hence we have sought government approval to proceed through a single tender. The previous maintenance agency shut down their operation. We are finding it difficult to source spare parts for some instruments,” the official said.
Technical issues
The Pollution Control Board has 9 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations across Keralam and 41 manual monitoring stations. However, a senior PCB official said three of the nine real-time monitoring stations are facing technical problems