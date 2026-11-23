THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Conflicting air quality readings displayed on mobile weather platforms and official monitoring stations have prompted the state government to put in place a mechanism to ensure that accurate and verified Air Quality Index (AQI) information reaches the public.

With concern mounting on the AQI, the Environment Department has constituted a three-member expert committee to examine discrepancies in AQI readings in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to recommend a system to validate data from different sources and establish a reliable channel for public information and advisories.

The move comes amid concerns over sudden pollution spikes reported by digital platforms, even when the Kerala State Pollution Control Board’s (PCB) monitoring data indicated relatively better air quality.

The expert committee will also scrutinise the technical glitches in the state’s monitoring network under the PCB, said a senior official of the Environment Department.

“There are multiple sources of AQI data, including mo bile platforms, and there is no clarity on how some of these platforms arrive at their readings.

We need to establish which data is reliable and ensure that the correct information reaches the public,” said an official.