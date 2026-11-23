KANNUR: The cot and the easy chair used by Sree Narayana Guru when he visited Thalassery were installed at the Sree Narayana Museum at Sree Jagannatha Temple in Thalassery on Sunday. Power Minister Sunny Joseph inaugurated the public function held as part of the installation.

Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, Gokulam Gopalan, MLA Karayi Rajan and Thalassery municipal chairperson Karayi Chandrasekharan attended.

The cot and the easy chair were in the possession of P Jayendran, who was the head of the department of English at St Joseph College, Devagiri in Kozhikode. Guru once stayed at the residence of Jayendran’s great-grandfather.

The relics were taken to the temple in a procession from Nandi in Kozhikode.