KOCHI: The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court has directed the Ernakulam Central Police to register a case and investigate a complaint alleging the unauthorised display of a man's personal mobile number in the 2025 Kunchacko Boban-starrer Malayalam film Officer on Duty.

CJM Shamnad S issued the direction on a private complaint filed by Akshay Prakash, an IT professional originally from Kannur and residing in Ernakulam.

Prakash alleged that his mobile number was displayed on screen without his consent as the contact details of a character depicted as a female doctor in the movie. He claimed that this led to a flood of unsolicited calls and messages, including abusive and threatening communications from India and abroad.

The complainant contended that the filmmakers should have used a fictitious number instead of displaying an actual person's contact details. He alleged that the incident violated his privacy and attracted offences under Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The complaint names producer Martin Prakkat, co-producers Sibi Chavara and Renjith Nair, Netflix, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Meta, and WhatsApp, among others.

Prakash approached the court after his earlier complaints to the Cyber Cell, and the filmmakers allegedly failed to resolve the issue. He also questioned the findings of a preliminary police inquiry and sought a formal investigation.