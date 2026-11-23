KOCHI: Metroman E Sreedharan has expressed disappointment over the UDF government's continued indecision on his proposed high-speed rail project, more than six months after he submitted the proposal and four months after an expert committee constituted to examine it submitted its recommendations.

Despite the delay, Sreedharan said he has not abandoned the ambitious project, which he believes could transform Kerala's transport infrastructure.

“The project is the need of the hour for the state. The people are ready and have welcomed the project. But I have no idea why the state government is not taking proactive steps. I have even received offers from various individuals who are ready to fund the project if the state government is finding it difficult to source its share of the project cost,” he said.

According to him, the railway will have no problem in giving its share of the project cost. “But if the state government finds it difficult, there are various options. One of them is equity-based crowdfunding,” he added.

Questioning the viability of the Railways' proposal to develop third and fourth railway lines in Kerala, Sreedharan said the high-speed rail project would be a more practical solution to the state's growing transport needs.

"The cost involved, the huge extent of land required and the time needed for completion make the third and fourth lines less viable. High-speed rail is a better alternative and can substantially reduce the need for additional railway lines," he said.

He also pointed out that two years had passed since the Railways began field surveys for the third and fourth lines, with little visible progress.

Sreedharan maintained that a dedicated high-speed rail corridor was essential to provide fast, reliable and hassle-free travel across Kerala, and said he would continue pursuing the project despite the government's lack of response.