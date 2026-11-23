MALAPPURAM: Kannur’s forgotten recipes, fading traditions and stories tucked away in its historic streets have found a wider audience with The City Heritage, a cultural tourism initiative founded in the district, completing 1,000 heritage walks in eight years.
What began in 2014 as an attempt to document and share the living history, food and culture of Kannur and the Malabar region, has grown into a heritage exploration network spanning 11 Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Panaji and Srinagar.
Founded by Muhammed Shihad, the initiative initially focused on documenting traditional Mappila cuisine, recipes and local histories. It formally ventured into guided heritage walks in September 2018, beginning with explorations of Mappila Bay and Old Kannur.
It gradually expanded its offerings to food trails, customised itineraries, traditional skill workshops, institutional programmes and heritage preservation consultations.
The 1,000th walk, conducted in August 2026, marked a milestone in its efforts to take local histories beyond conventional tourism. It has since organised 85 more walks.
The organisation has also welcomed participants from 16 countries, bringing together travellers, researchers, students, academics and cultural enthusiasts.
“The idea was to document and share the living history of Kannur and Malabar before many of these stories and traditions disappeared from public memory,” Shihad said.
“The cuisine we grew up with in our households is gradually fading away. Initially, I wanted to document these food traditions, and later, we thought of sharing them with people unfamiliar with them.
We want visitors to experience the history through the places, people, food and practices that continue to shape the region. More than showing people places, we want them to experience the real culture and lifestyle of our land.”
The initiative’s approach goes beyond introducing visitors to historical monuments. It brings them into contact with local communities, traditional cooks, artisans, fishermen and cultural practitioners, allowing them to understand the stories and practices associated with a place.
From exploring Malabar’s maritime connections and the legacy of the Arakkal kingdom to visiting the Arakkal Museum, experiencing theyyam and learning about traditional shipbuilding, its walks seek to present heritage through the people who keep it alive.
The organisation has also extended its work to heritage research, educational programmes and conservation consultations, collaborating with institutions including IIM Kozhikode, NIFT, Kannur University and the Indian Naval Academy.