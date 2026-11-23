MALAPPURAM: Kannur’s forgotten recipes, fading traditions and stories tucked away in its historic streets have found a wider audience with The City Heritage, a cultural tourism initiative founded in the district, completing 1,000 heritage walks in eight years.

What began in 2014 as an attempt to document and share the living history, food and culture of Kannur and the Malabar region, has grown into a heritage exploration network spanning 11 Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Panaji and Srinagar.

Founded by Muhammed Shihad, the initiative initially focused on documenting traditional Mappila cuisine, recipes and local histories. It formally ventured into guided heritage walks in September 2018, beginning with explorations of Mappila Bay and Old Kannur.

It gradually expanded its offerings to food trails, customised itineraries, traditional skill workshops, institutional programmes and heritage preservation consultations.

The 1,000th walk, conducted in August 2026, marked a milestone in its efforts to take local histories beyond conventional tourism. It has since organised 85 more walks.

The organisation has also welcomed participants from 16 countries, bringing together travellers, researchers, students, academics and cultural enthusiasts.