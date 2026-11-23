THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the early 1960s, the Communist Party was heading for a split. EMS Namboodiripad was in Kanyakumari for important party discussions.

His younger children, Radha and Sasi, had accompanied him. Amid the busy schedule, EMS found time to take the children for a bath in the Kanyakumari sea. Radha had written about how her father always made time for his wife and children even when he was chief minister.

On Sunday, EM Radha, 73, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram. She was under treatment for cancer at a private hospital in the city. Radha was a member of the Senior Citizens’ Commission.

Her book EMS: Makalude Ormakal reveals the unique bond shared between the communist doyen and his children.

Radha often spoke about life at home with EMS, Keralam’s first chief minister. Radha had served as a member of the Women’s Commission.

She worked with the Deshabhimani newspaper for over 25 years and retired as an administration department manager in 2012. She was a member of the CPM Sasthamangalam local committee.

Radha was the younger of EMS’s two daughters. Her sister Dr Malathi Damodaran and brothers E M Sreedharan and E M Sasi died earlier.

She is survived by husband C K Guptan, former TDB president, and son Sidharth Guptan.

Her body will be taken to her residence at Vazhuthacaud on Monday before being moved to the AKG Centre here. The cremation will be held at Santhi Kavadam here at 2 pm the same day.