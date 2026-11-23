KOZHIKODE: Addressing the overwhelming number of male applicants at its pre-marital registration camp, the Harahara Mahadeva Temple at Karanthur in Kozhikode has announced plans to organise an exclusive camp for women in December.

Women seeking marriage alliances and their parents will be permitted to attend the proposed camp, dates for which will be announced later to avoid an unwanted rush, temple authorities said.

The announcement comes as hundreds of people turned up at the temple on Sunday for another round of its pre-marital registration camp, following unprecedented response to a similar initiative held last month.

The temple had initially expected around 1,000 participants at the previous camp, but was taken by surprise when nearly 7,000 people turned up, including applicants from several districts across Keralam.

Organisers said about 80% of those who registered were men aged above 30. Considering the disproportionate number of male applicants, the temple authorities decided to organise separate registration camps to ensure wider participation.

Meanwhile, the temple has also decided to continue its regular pre-marital registration camps every Sunday, as part of its efforts to connect unmarried individuals with prospective marriage partners.