THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The feud brewing in the state Congress over Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s style of functioning has reached the high command, with leaders of the ‘A’ group meeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and expressing concerns over lack of coordination and consultation within the party.

Senior leaders, including K C Joseph, Benny Behanan, and Shafi Parambil, met Kharge in New Delhi. ‘A’ group leaders who TNIE spoke to maintained that the meeting was not intended to raise complaints but to express opinions.

“Everyone has suggestions to improve coordination and ensure all leaders are consulted in party matters. The leadership should make conscious effort to consult everyone.

The (AICC) chief has listened to our concerns and assured timely resolution,” said a senior leader.

Appointment of the new KPCC president is also learnt to have figured in the discussions. The meeting came amid growing differences among party leaders over the appointments to the Public Service Commission, Guruvayur Devaswom, and other boards and corporations.

Party and govt are working together, says Muraleedharan

“It’s been only six months since the UDF came to power. We would always advocate resolving the issues within the state leadership and are not interested in bringing the differences within the party out in the open.