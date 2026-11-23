KOLLAM: A brand-new electric scooter that broke down on the way home on the day of its delivery and remained at the showroom has prompted the Kollam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to order Ola Electric to replace the vehicle or refund Rs 1.34 lakh to the buyer.

The commission also directed Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation for mental agony, inconvenience and financial loss, besides Rs 15,000 towards litigation costs.

The complainant, a resident of Perinad purchased an Ola S1 Air 3K electric scooter for an on-road price of Rs 1,34,463. The vehicle was delivered on November 11, 2023.

During the ride home on the day of delivery the scooter suffered a technical snag and could not be restarted. After a complaint, the vehicle was taken to the Ola Showroom on November 15 with an assurance it would be repaired and returned in two days.

According to the complaint, on November 21 she was informed that the scooter was ready. Within a kilometre of trial ride it broke down again. The vehicle was returned to the showroom the same day and remained there thereafter.

The commission-appointed expert commissioner found the scooter abandoned in a corner of the showroom garage in a completely non-functional condition during inspection.

The report noted that the digital instrument cluster had been replaced, but the scooter remained non-functional. Its battery was completely discharged, and the vehicle required replacement of the battery unit, wiring kit and associated components.

The expert recommended replacing the scooter, observing that it was not roadworthy and that replacement would be in the complainant's interest for safety and long-term convenience.

The commission held that the vehicle suffered from an incurable manufacturing defect and found deficiency in service on the part of the company.

It also noted that Ola Electric had failed to submit its version within the statutory time limit, and its response was not taken on record.

The company was directed to replace the scooter with a brand-new vehicle of the same model and specifications within 30 days of receiving the order, or refund the full on-road price of Rs 1,34,463.

The company chose to pay the amount and the complainant received the refund on November 20, 2026.