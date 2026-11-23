KOCHI: Keralam is going all out to tap into the next phase of growth within global capability centres (GCCs). Though Tier-I cities continue to dominate the GCC market, global corporations have recently started looking beyond traditional metropolitan clusters, according to GCC consultants.
And Keralam is becoming a credible emerging GCC destination.
At the same time, there are some areas the state needs to work on to become the country’s most differentiated multi-city GCC ecosystem, they pointed out.
According to Alouk Kumar, the chief executive and managing director of Inductus Group (a GCC advisory and consultancy firm), increasing cost of operations and talent availability and retention are the major challenges that most of the functional GCCs are facing.
“It is heartening to see that the state has moved from a potential GCC destination to an actively marketed GCC destination with a formal state strategy, feasibility study, policy framework, and dedicated investment proposition,” Alouk said.
One of the highlights of the state’s efforts in that regard is the establishment of the GCC boilerplate, a senior officer with the IT department said.
“Keralam’s GCC boilerplate is a government-enabled soft-landing framework that allows a GCC to establish, get operational and scale in the state through ready infrastructure, coordinated services and a dedicated government facilitation team, so you can start operating from the day you land,” the officer said.
As part of Keralam’s strategy to attract GCCs and sector-specific investments, GCC consortiums are being established with industry leaders, ecosystem partners, sector experts and relevant institutional stakeholders.
According to Alouk, there are three prominent and relevant GCC locations within the state Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.
“Keralam should aim to become India’s most differentiated multi-city GCC ecosystem, combining engineering and R&D in Thiruvananthapuram, global business and digital capabilities in Kochi, and distributed next-generation delivery in Kozhikode,” he said.
Possible priority markets from Keralam
Europe: Particularly countries such as Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, and the UK. India is expected to benefit from an influx of European corporations within the GCC space.
Middle East: This may be one of Keralam’s most under-exploited GCC opportunities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and other Gulf markets have rapidly expanding corporate ecosystems.
Japan: Japanese corporations are increasingly interested in India for technology, engineering, R&D, & supply chain diversification.