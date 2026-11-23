KOCHI: Keralam is going all out to tap into the next phase of growth within global capability centres (GCCs). Though Tier-I cities continue to dominate the GCC market, global corporations have recently started looking beyond traditional metropolitan clusters, according to GCC consultants.

And Keralam is becoming a credible emerging GCC destination.

At the same time, there are some areas the state needs to work on to become the country’s most differentiated multi-city GCC ecosystem, they pointed out.

According to Alouk Kumar, the chief executive and managing director of Inductus Group (a GCC advisory and consultancy firm), increasing cost of operations and talent availability and retention are the major challenges that most of the functional GCCs are facing.

“It is heartening to see that the state has moved from a potential GCC destination to an actively marketed GCC destination with a formal state strategy, feasibility study, policy framework, and dedicated investment proposition,” Alouk said.

One of the highlights of the state’s efforts in that regard is the establishment of the GCC boilerplate, a senior officer with the IT department said.