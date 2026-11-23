KOLLAM: For 37 foreign nationals from eight countries, a modest building in Kollam has become a temporary home away from home. Away from their families and countries, they spend their days cooking, watching television and playing badminton while waiting to return home.

Kerala's only transit home for foreign nationals came into focus following the recent arrest of a Nigerian national in a drug case. Functioning under the Social Justice Department, the facility provides temporary accommodation for foreigners who are unable to leave the country for various reasons.

Established in 2022, the facility initially housed just four residents. It now accommodates 37 men, including 18 from Bangladesh, seven from Nigeria, four from Sri Lanka, three from Tanzania and one each from Yemen, Venezuela, Sudan, the United Kingdom and Iran. So far, 39 residents have been deported.

While some have overstayed their visas, others are facing criminal cases, including those under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Many cannot leave India until legal proceedings against them are completed.

For residents without valid passports, the authorities coordinate with their respective embassies to arrange temporary travel documents after their cases are settled. The travel expenses are generally borne by the residents. However, arrangements are being made to send a Nigerian national who cannot afford the expenses back home at government cost in about a week's time.

Some residents have spent several years at the facility, including a few who arrived when it began functioning in 2022.