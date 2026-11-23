KOLLAM: For 37 foreign nationals from eight countries, a modest building in Kollam has become a temporary home away from home. Away from their families and countries, they spend their days cooking, watching television and playing badminton while waiting to return home.
Kerala's only transit home for foreign nationals came into focus following the recent arrest of a Nigerian national in a drug case. Functioning under the Social Justice Department, the facility provides temporary accommodation for foreigners who are unable to leave the country for various reasons.
Established in 2022, the facility initially housed just four residents. It now accommodates 37 men, including 18 from Bangladesh, seven from Nigeria, four from Sri Lanka, three from Tanzania and one each from Yemen, Venezuela, Sudan, the United Kingdom and Iran. So far, 39 residents have been deported.
While some have overstayed their visas, others are facing criminal cases, including those under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Many cannot leave India until legal proceedings against them are completed.
For residents without valid passports, the authorities coordinate with their respective embassies to arrange temporary travel documents after their cases are settled. The travel expenses are generally borne by the residents. However, arrangements are being made to send a Nigerian national who cannot afford the expenses back home at government cost in about a week's time.
Some residents have spent several years at the facility, including a few who arrived when it began functioning in 2022.
Life at the facility is not restricted to staying in rooms. Residents are provided with mobile phones, television and recreational facilities, including space to play badminton. The government provides food, but those who prefer to cook their own meals are allowed to do so. It also bears their transportation expenses for court appearances.
Residents can also meet their family members at the facility after producing valid identity documents.
The home operates from a rented 5,000 sq ft building on a 32-cent plot. Though its prescribed capacity is 20, it can accommodate up to 40 residents. The limited infrastructure remains a concern as the number of foreign nationals awaiting repatriation continues to pose a challenge.
"We are currently functioning on a 32-cent plot, while a facility spread across at least two acres is required. Whenever residents have to be produced before courts, we have to transport them from Kollam. If the court is in a distant location, particularly in North Kerala, it becomes a huge financial burden," said Biju K V, home manager and District Probation Officer, Kollam Social Justice Department.
Proceedings against three Sri Lankans involved in a human trafficking case have been completed, and they are awaiting an order from the FRRO to return home in a week.
Biju said the state would benefit from at least three more transit homes in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. Facilities closer to major airports would make deportation and other official procedures easier.
He also pointed out that around 30 foreign nationals are currently lodged in various prisons across Kerala. Shifting them to the transit home after they complete their prison sentences could pose a challenge given the existing infrastructure.
The facility has 10 staff members, including caretakers, a cook, gatekeepers and police personnel, who oversee its daily operations and security.
For the residents, however, the biggest concern remains the wait. Until legal proceedings, travel documents and other formalities are completed, the Kollam facility remains their temporary home, while their families are thousands of miles away.