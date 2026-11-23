PATHANAMTHITTA: Despite increasing the daily virtual queue limit to 85,000 pilgrims, Sabarimala has failed to witness a corresponding rise in footfall, with nearly 25,000 fewer devotees arriving daily than the permitted capacity. Even the weekend holidays failed to bring a significant increase in pilgrim turnout.
As many as 60,635 pilgrims visited the shrine on November 20, while the figure stood at 61,672 on Saturday. On Sunday, 51,152 devotees had offered prayers till 7 pm.
The subdued turnout has prompted fresh clarifications from the authorities over virtual queue and spot booking arrangements.
Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate (ADM) publicly dismissed reports that Chief Minister V D Satheesan had intervened to reopen the spot booking facility at Pampa.
Nilakkal will continue to remain the principal spot booking centre, in accordance with the High Court directive to shift the facility from Pampa to prevent crowding there, the Devaswom Board clarified.
The board also dismissed reports that pilgrims who fail to turn up after booking a virtual queue slot would be barred from making another booking during the ongoing Mandala season. No such restriction has been imposed, the ADM said.
Pilgrims who miss their booked slots can reserve a fresh slot after the original booking period expires. There are no plans to impose any additional restrictions, he added.
Apart from Nilakkal, spot booking facilities are available at Erumeli, Vandiperiyar Sathram and Chengannur. With pilgrim turnout remaining considerably below expectations, demands have emerged for increasing the number of spot booking centres. In previous years, facilities were also available at Pandalam and Ettumanoor.
Of the 14,000 daily spot booking slots permitted this season, nearly 10,000 have been allocated at Nilakkal, unlike previous seasons. This has triggered allegations that the arrangement is intended to benefit the KSRTC by ensuring more pilgrims use its bus services.
Meanwhile, allegations that tour operators had collectively booked virtual queue slots, contributing to the mismatch between bookings and actual pilgrim turnout, had prompted a police investigation. However, police sources indicated that no evidence substantiating the allegation had been found so far.
The failure of increased allocations in both virtual queue and spot booking systems to translate into higher pilgrim footfall has emerged as a fresh concern for the devaswom board and the government.
Dolly workers allege curbs hit livelihood
Around 1,600 dolly workers at Sabarimala are facing a livelihood crisis, allegedly due to restrictions imposed by the Devaswom Board and delays in issuing tokens under the prepaid system, workers said.
They alleged that they were not allowed to persuade devotees to hire their services, while police personnel were also reluctant to direct pilgrims struggling along steep stretches such as Neelimala and Karimala to dollies, citing the lack of proper token arrangements by the Board.
The situation has severely affected workers from Kumily, Vandiperiyar, Peermade and Pambanar, who depend on the pilgrimage season for their income. They have urged the government to intervene and find a permanent solution.
‘No ban on pilgrims failing to turn up after booking’
The devaswom board dismissed reports that pilgrims who fail to turn up after booking a virtual queue slot would be barred from making another booking during the ongoing Mandala season. No such restriction has been imposed, the additional district magistrate said.