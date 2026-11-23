PATHANAMTHITTA: Despite increasing the daily virtual queue limit to 85,000 pilgrims, Sabarimala has failed to witness a corresponding rise in footfall, with nearly 25,000 fewer devotees arriving daily than the permitted capacity. Even the weekend holidays failed to bring a significant increase in pilgrim turnout.

As many as 60,635 pilgrims visited the shrine on November 20, while the figure stood at 61,672 on Saturday. On Sunday, 51,152 devotees had offered prayers till 7 pm.

The subdued turnout has prompted fresh clarifications from the authorities over virtual queue and spot booking arrangements.

Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate (ADM) publicly dismissed reports that Chief Minister V D Satheesan had intervened to reopen the spot booking facility at Pampa.

Nilakkal will continue to remain the principal spot booking centre, in accordance with the High Court directive to shift the facility from Pampa to prevent crowding there, the Devaswom Board clarified.

The board also dismissed reports that pilgrims who fail to turn up after booking a virtual queue slot would be barred from making another booking during the ongoing Mandala season. No such restriction has been imposed, the ADM said.

Pilgrims who miss their booked slots can reserve a fresh slot after the original booking period expires. There are no plans to impose any additional restrictions, he added.

Apart from Nilakkal, spot booking facilities are available at Erumeli, Vandiperiyar Sathram and Chengannur. With pilgrim turnout remaining considerably below expectations, demands have emerged for increasing the number of spot booking centres. In previous years, facilities were also available at Pandalam and Ettumanoor.