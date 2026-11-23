PATHANAMTHITTA: The story of Lord Ayyappa, from his divine birth to his journey to the hills of Sabarimala, came alive through the centuries-old art of tholpavakoothu at the hill shrine on Saturday evening, marking the first time the traditional shadow puppetry was staged at the pilgrim centre.

Led by Ramachandra Pulavar, a renowned exponent of the art form, the performance was held at the Sastha Auditorium inside the Valiya Nadapanthal. His son and fellow tholpavakoothu artist Rajeev Pulavar directed the presentation which featured around eight other artists.

Titled Ayyappacharitam, the performance brought together nearly 85 specially crafted and painted leather puppets to narrate key episodes from the life of the deity.

Against the glow of 21 traditional oil lamps, the colourful puppets cast their shadows on a specially arranged screen, creating a visual spectacle for devotees who gathered in large numbers to watch the show.

The narrative covered several episodes from Ayyappa’s life, including his divine birth as the son of Mohini, Palazhi Madhanam, the battle between devas and asuras, his departure into the forest in search of tiger’s milk, the slaying of Mahishi, his return to Pandalam riding a tiger, and the battle with Vavar, culminating in his arrival at Sabarimala.

The storytelling was accompanied by traditional instruments including chenda, ezhupara, cymbals, kuzhal, conch and anklets, lending a distinct musical dimension to the shadow play.

Though Ayyappacharitam has already been staged at around 60 venues, its presentation at Sabarimala marked a significant first for the traditional art form. The production seeks to bring the legend of Lord Ayyappa to audiences.