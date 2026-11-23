THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam KMB Port on Sunday facilitated its largest crew change since the Covid-19 pandemic, providing a safe passage home for 12 Indian seafarers stranded at sea aboard the LPG tanker MV Nexor following a tense assignment in the conflict-affected Strait of Hormuz.

The operation, coordinated by Waterline Shipping and Logistics, saw the 12 crew members sign off, while 14 fresh personnel signed on. Prior to this, crew changes at the port were restricted to single digits, with a maximum of six personnel at a time.

The large-scale operation highlights the growing strategic and economic viability of the port owned by the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB).

Among those who disembarked were the vessel’s captain, Bhosale Vijay Kerappa, a native of Maharashtra, who had been on board for over eight months. The crew’s predicament began after MV Nexor completed its Hormuz assignment.

Due to heightened regional conflict, the shipping company was unable to secure the vessel’s next passage, leaving the tanker under the flag of Equatorial Guinea, drifting in Sri Lankan waters with crew members barred from entering foreign ports.

Intervention became urgent when the ship’s cook received news that his father had been admitted to hospital in critical condition. Responding to the medical emergency and the crew’s prolonged isolation, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) granted special permission on humanitarian grounds for the seafarers to disembark at Vizhinjam.

“The ship came out of a war-affected Hormuz assignment, but the company could not provide further passage, leaving them drifting off Sri Lanka,” according to officials.

In October, the Union government granted permission for outer sea crew change, which came as a boon for KMB port, located next to the Vizhinjam International Seaport. Within a single month, Thiruvananthapuram-based Waterline Shipping provided Rs 39 lakh to the port as fee from such operations.