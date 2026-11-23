KOZHIKODE: A 32-year-old construction worker was killed and another worker injured after a concrete sunshade collapsed at a two-storey house under construction at Kuttattazham on the Kakkodi-Cherukulam Road in Kozhikode on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Rajanith, a native of Karanthur.

The injured worker, a migrant labourer from West Bengal, was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. His condition is not believed to be critical, according to hospital sources. The accident occurred while construction work was progressing at the house in Morikkara.

The two workers were engaged in fixing wooden planks near the sunshade on the first floor when the wooden support holding the structure gave way unexpectedly.

Following the collapse of the support, the concrete beams and laterite bricks came crashing down on the workers.

Rajanith fell from the elevated portion of the building and was trapped beneath the debris, sustaining fatal injuries. Hearing the noise of the collapse, other workers at the construction site rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

However, by the time the debris was cleared and Rajanith was pulled out, he had succumbed to his injuries.

Although several other workers were present at the building at the time of the accident, only Rajanith and the West Bengal native were working in the section where the sunshade collapsed.

The injured worker was immediately shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Elathur police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident. Rajanith's body was also shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for further procedures.

According to the police, the contractors at the construction sites were warned to use safety measures during construction, but the warnings were ignored, leading to the safety risks faced by workers, particularly during work involving elevated structures, temporary supports and concrete installations.