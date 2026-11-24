KOCHI: In an apparent attempt to smuggle weapons into the country by evading customs checks, two passengers arriving from Dubai were intercepted at the Cochin International Airport with 11 air rifles dismantled and concealed in their luggage. Customs seized the rifles, along with their accessories, on Tuesday.

The passengers, Ramesh Machat and Sijoy Sasi, arrived on IndiGo flight 6E 1476 from Dubai. During inspection, officials recovered the rifles, belonging to different models, with their components packed separately in different pieces of luggage.

The seized rifles have been detained for technical examination and verification of the necessary documents. The examination will establish their specifications and whether their import complies with the applicable regulations.

Customs officials are also checking whether the passengers had the requisite documents and permissions to bring the rifles into India. Further action will be based on the findings of the examination and document verification.