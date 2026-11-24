KANNUR: Nearly a decade after CPM leader C V Dhanaraj, 36, was hacked to death, the Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court on November 23 convicted three RSS workers in the case.

The court found T P Biju, M Vipin and his brother M Vaishakh guilty of murder, holding that the prosecution had established their involvement through witness testimonies. Judge K N Prashanth pronounced the verdict.

However, the court acquitted 16 other accused, including those allegedly involved in the conspiracy. The court will announce the sentence for the three convicted persons on November 25.

Meanwhile, prosecution counsel, C K Sreedharan, said an appeal would be filed against the acquittal of accused 4 to 11, who were identified by the first witness, Prajeesh, as having been present in the courtyard of Dhanaraj’s house, as well as those involved in the conspiracy.

“We welcome the judgement. The court found the first witness unreliable, pointing out that he was a CPM branch secretary and that the complainant was an employee of a bank controlled by the party. On this basis, the court questioned the witness’s independence and found his testimony insufficient to convict the accused. We believe these observations were largely influenced by political considerations. All these points will be raised before the High Court when the appeal is filed,” Sreedharan said.

Dhanaraj, a former CPM branch secretary at Ezhimala and a DYFI leader, was hacked and stabbed to death by a gang at his residence in Ramanthali on July 11, 2016. The attack took place in front of his mother and wife.