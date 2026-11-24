THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has decided to go for a party probe into the allegations of financial impropriety, first raised by state seceratriat member P Jayarajan, against central committee member and former LDF convenor E P Jayarajan. A two-member panel comprising central committee members T P Ramakrishnan and K N Balagopal has been tasked with the probe, which comes amid fresh allegations involving E P Jayarajan’s wife, P K Indira, and financial transactions linked to the Vaidekam Resort.

Meanwhile, adding a new twist to the episode, E P Jayarajan has reportedly submitted a counter-complaint against P Jayarajan, alleging links with quotation and gold-snatching gangs.

The latest allegations against E P Jayarajan were raised by his nephew, Shyamjith E P, on Facebook on October 25 and 26. He questioned the financial deals involving Indira, Premkumar of Pride Credit Society and the Vaidekam resort. He also claimed that funds from businessman Sasidharan Kartha were routed to the resort. The CPM state secretariat, at its previous meeting, decided to take up the matter in view of the fresh allegations.

P Jayarajan had raised the allegations against E P Jayarajan and his family’s stake in Vaidekam resort at a state committee meeting in 2022 and renewed his demand for inquiry at the Kollam state conference in 2025.

Meanwhile, E P Jayarajan’s counter-complaint alleged that P Jayarajan has links with quotation and gold-snatching gangs operating in eight districts. He also accused P Jayarajan of having links with resort mafia. CPM leaders revealed that the contents of the complaint are identical to the anonymous letter sent to state secretary M V Govindan, general secretary M A Baby and Pinarayi Vijayan. Copies of the letter have reportedly reached several other leaders and also surfaced on social media. Sources said after P Jayarajan raised the allegations, there were attempts to persuade him to withdraw the complaint.