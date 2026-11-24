THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister VD Satheesan has directed the constitution of a three-member expert committee to comprehensively assess air quality in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram and recommend measures to curb pollution.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday, the decision follows growing public concern over deteriorating air quality across the country and conflicting Air Quality Index (AQI) figures reported by various agencies for the two cities.

The panel comprises Suresh Ramasubramanya Iyer, Senior Fellow and Area Convenor at the Centre for Air Quality Research, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi, and Dr George K. Varghese, Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at NIT Calicut.

The Chairperson of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board will serve as the convenor of the committee. The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed review of air quality trends in both cities over the past five years, examining seasonal and regional variations.

It will investigate the reasons behind discrepancies in AQI data reported by different agencies and monitoring platforms, and recommend an authoritative protocol for reporting air quality data in the state.

Additionally, the panel will evaluate the adequacy and reliability of existing monitoring infrastructure and identify major pollution sources, including vehicular emissions, construction activities, road dust, waste burning, industrial emissions, and port and airport operations.

Based on its findings, the committee will propose short-term and long-term mitigation measures. It will also recommend a transparent public communication framework to strengthen the monitoring network, provide real-time AQI updates to citizens, and issue timely health advisories.

The Chief Minister has instructed the panel to submit its report within two weeks.