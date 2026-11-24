KOCHI: A 52-year-old Filipino national, Allan Monsanto Atiga, who suffered a stroke aboard a vessel in the Arabian Sea, has made a full recovery following a timely rescue by the Indian Coast Guard and prompt medical intervention at a private hospital in Kochi. He has since been discharged and returned safely to the Philippines.

Allan Monsanto was working as a chef aboard the oil product tanker MT Ars et Labor, which was sailing from Liuheng Port in China to Kochi.

On November 18, while the vessel was in the high seas off the Kochi coast, he suddenly developed weakness in his left arm and leg, raising concerns about a possible stroke.

Recognising the warning signs, the ship's authorities immediately sought emergency assistance by sending an SOS distress signal.

Responding promptly to the distress call, an advanced light helicopter took off from the Coast Guard Air Enclave at Nedumbassery to carry out the rescue operation. Since its establishment in 1977, the Indian Coast Guard has rescued between 10,000 and 13,000 lives at sea. Coast Guard officials stated that the force has been saving approximately one life every two days through its rescue operations.

Hovering above the vessel amid rough sea conditions, Coast Guard personnel successfully airlifted Alan using a stretcher in a challenging rescue operation. He was brought ashore within minutes and immediately transported by a dedicated ambulance to Rajagiri Hospital.

On arrival at the hospital, Allan had complete weakness on the left side of his body. The team performed emergency CT and CT angiography scans to accurately assess his condition. He was admitted to the Neurology Intensive Care Unit, where specialised treatment was initiated without delay.

The timely intervention by the expert medical team led by Dr. Gigy Kuruttukulam, Head of the Department of Neurology and Interventional Neurologist, along with Dr. Jithin Antony Bose, resulted in significant improvement in his condition. Following rapid recovery, Allan was shifted from the ICU to a regular room within two days, a hospital statement said here.

"Every second is crucial in stroke management. Receiving specialised medical attention within the initial hours of symptom onset – the golden hour – played a vital role in helping Alan avoid permanent disability and achieve a rapid recovery," said Dr. Gigy Kuruttukulam.

Since its establishment in 1977, the Indian Coast Guard has rescued between 10,000 and 13,000 lives at sea. Coast Guard officials stated that the force has been saving approximately one life every two days through its rescue operations.

As Allan prepared to return home after completing his treatment, his eyes reflected immense gratitude. He expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Indian Coast Guard for bringing him safely back from the high seas and to the doctors and staff of Rajagiri Hospital for giving him a new lease of life.