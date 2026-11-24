THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Keralam Chief Secretary Dr V Venu has been appointed as the Chairman of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

The 1990 batch IAS officer has been appointed to the post which was remaining vacant after incumbent PH Kurian passed away recently.

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has issued a notification appointing V Venu as chairman based on a recommendation from the State government.

Talking to TNIE, V Venu said he would assume the responsibility immediately. The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, is a body constituted by the Union Government to issue environmental Clearance for projects coming under the 'B' category in the schedule of EIA notifications 2006.

The authority deals with environmental clearance for industries, mining activities and big constructions. The Centre has also constituted the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee, Kerala.

Recently, the Supreme Court has entrusted the SEIAA with the responsibility to monitor environmental clearances issued by the district environmental impact assessment authorities.

In 2024, the SC had directed the SEIAA to recheck clearances issued by district bodies and take appropriate decisions.