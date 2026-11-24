THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Unicef, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and Kadirur panchayat, in Kannur district, have joined hands to transform the multipurpose cyclone shelter into an inclusive community space, with a special focus on child-friendly facilities and psychosocial support for children.

The child-friendly space is a key component of the project, providing children, particularly those from vulnerable backgrounds, with opportunities for recreation, learning, creative expression and emotional support. The state has 17 cyclone shelters built along the coastline under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project. An official with the project told TNIE that the initiative aims to make disaster camps child and women-friendly right from the moment they arrive.

“Usually relief camps are very stereotypical, often set up in schools with a lot of commotion, lack of water or toilets and distress. When children go through a traumatic experience, they need psychological care. Unicef has piloted a dedicated child-friendly space at Kadirur shelter. We are training counsellors from the women and child development department and Kudumbashree in art-based therapy. Their role is to facilitate the children, listen to them and help them vent safely without re-traumatising them,” the official said.

The proposed child-friendly space will facilitate activities such as drawing, painting, storytelling, indoor games and other structured recreational programmes. It will also incorporate psychosocial support, with trained personnel helping identify children who may require assistance and facilitating referrals where necessary.