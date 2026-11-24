THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Unicef, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and Kadirur panchayat, in Kannur district, have joined hands to transform the multipurpose cyclone shelter into an inclusive community space, with a special focus on child-friendly facilities and psychosocial support for children.
The child-friendly space is a key component of the project, providing children, particularly those from vulnerable backgrounds, with opportunities for recreation, learning, creative expression and emotional support. The state has 17 cyclone shelters built along the coastline under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project. An official with the project told TNIE that the initiative aims to make disaster camps child and women-friendly right from the moment they arrive.
“Usually relief camps are very stereotypical, often set up in schools with a lot of commotion, lack of water or toilets and distress. When children go through a traumatic experience, they need psychological care. Unicef has piloted a dedicated child-friendly space at Kadirur shelter. We are training counsellors from the women and child development department and Kudumbashree in art-based therapy. Their role is to facilitate the children, listen to them and help them vent safely without re-traumatising them,” the official said.
The proposed child-friendly space will facilitate activities such as drawing, painting, storytelling, indoor games and other structured recreational programmes. It will also incorporate psychosocial support, with trained personnel helping identify children who may require assistance and facilitating referrals where necessary.
The pilot initiative is estimated to cost around Rs 1.5 lakh. “Two batches of training for trainers have already been completed, while plans are under way to extend the model to other shelters,” an official source said.
The shelter already houses an Anganwadi on the ground floor, a women’s gym and community training facilities, while a women’s self-help group operates a handloom unit on the terrace. The khadi and handloom activities provide livelihood opportunities to women while ensuring the building remains in regular use. The KSDMA’s model also seeks to make the facility financially sustainable. A maintenance committee oversees its upkeep, while a corpus fund of around Rs 18.5 lakh, with interest proceeds supporting recurring expenses helps meet maintenance costs.
The model shows how disaster preparedness infrastructure can serve a larger social purpose, said KSDMA member secretary Shekar Kuriakose. “Such initiatives will help strengthen community ownership and ensure the facility is properly maintained and ready for use when disaster strikes. The initiative brings together disaster resilience, women’s livelihood generation and child welfare under one roof.”